GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford posted a pair of top-five team scores while T.W. Andrews’ boys also performed well to highlight Friday’s Guilford County track and field championships at Dudley.

Dudley won both team scores – the girls with 152 points and the boys with 118 points. Southwest’s girls were fifth with 56 while Southern Guilford also had a top-10 finish in eighth with 39.

