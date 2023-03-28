GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford topped Western Guilford 7-2 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Western.

Trung Nguyen, Tim Vo, Grant Prevatt and Alex Toney won in singles for the Cowboys (7-5 overall, 4-5 conference). Nguyen/Vo, Parker Perry/Jack Perko and Austin Key/Owen Ray won in doubles.

