GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford topped Western Guilford 7-2 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Western.
Trung Nguyen, Tim Vo, Grant Prevatt and Alex Toney won in singles for the Cowboys (7-5 overall, 4-5 conference). Nguyen/Vo, Parker Perry/Jack Perko and Austin Key/Owen Ray won in doubles.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
CHARLOTTE – Wesleyan Christian edged Charlotte Christian 5-4 in boys tennis Monday at Charlotte Christian.
Joanthan Cimpean, Henry Henning and Eli Henning won in singles for the Trojans. Cimpean/Lucas Newton and Henry Henning/Eli Henning won in doubles.
KERNERSVILLE – Southwest Guilford beat host Bishop McGuinness 161-164 in a nonconference boys golf match Monday at Pine Knolls Golf Club.
Posting counting scores for the Villains were: Sam Sherrill with a 39, Burns Handy with a 41, and William Grissom and Gannon Grunwald each with a 42.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Bishop McGuinness rolled past Southeast Guilford 6-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Bishop.
Justine Grimsley scored three goals to lead the Villains (6-3). Anna Aufrance added a goal and an assist, while Mikayla Ebel and Claire Clampett each had a goal. Anna Krawczyk had two assists, and Eliza Ofsanko, Laney Heafner and Alyssa Dixon-Velez each had one assist. Hannah Reaves made three saves in goal.
EAST DAVIDSON, NORTH ROWAN
SPENCER – East Davidson raced by North Rowan 10-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at North Rowan. The Golden Eagles improved to 5-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn defeated West Stokes 6-5 in nonconference boys lacrosse Monday at Glenn. The Bobcats improved to 3-8.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, SUMMIT SCHOOL
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian fell 5-2 against Summit School in girls soccer Monday at Wesleyan. Cait Borden and Blythe Cunningham scored for the Trojans (7-1).
DAVIDSON-DAVIE, HENRY FORD
DANVILLE, Ill. – Top-seeded Davidson-Davie Community College defeated third-seeded Henry Ford 110-102 in double overtime Saturday in the fifth-place game of the NJCAA men’s basketball championship.
The Storm concluded their season with a program-record 35 wins and one loss.
Chase Mebane scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead DDCC. Trey Fields added 21 points, while Aaron Ross had 16 points.
