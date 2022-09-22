HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped Northern Guilford 5-4 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Southwest.
No. 1 Audrey Serb (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 Anna McInnis (6-2, 6-3), No. 5 Betsy Chen (7-5, 6-2) and No. 6 Jada Speight (6-2, 7-5) won in singles for the Cowgirls, who improved to 9-7 overall and 6-4 in the conference.
No. 1 Serb/McInnis (8-2) won in doubles.
HP CENTRAL, NE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT CENTRAL – High Point Central beat Northeast Guilford 8-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Central.
The Bison improved to 4-6 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
BISHOP, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness swept Cornerstone Charter 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Wednesday at Fourth of July Park.
Izzy Ross, Nina Holton, Adelaide Jernigan, Sarah Pulliam, Kate Dennen and Lily Winters won in singles for the Villains (10-1).
VOLLEYBALL
OAK GROVE, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – West Davidson defeated Oak Grove 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at West.
Ciara Major had 16 kills and nine blocks for the Grizzlies (6-7). Bella Grieser added 14 kills while Georgia Bennett had 11 kills. Olivia Dixon had 26 digs and Savannah Tiller had 22 digs. Tatum Tesh contributed 42 assists.
HP CENTRAL, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – High Point Central beat Dudley 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Wednesday at Dudley.
The Bison improved to 7-7 overall and 7-1 in the conference.
BOYS SOCCER
WHEATMORE, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – Wheatmore rolled past Thomasville 8-1 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Thomasville.
Luke Beasley, Riley Queen and Anakin Leister each scored two goals for the Warriors (8-0-3). Hayden Hemming and Henry Santos each added a goal, while Leister, Jaxson Hatcher, Cooper Phillips and Sawyer St. Clair each had an assist. Nick Galloway made seven saves in goal.
CHATHAM CHARTER, NCLA
KERNERSVILLE – NC Leadership Academy shut out visiting Chatham Charter 7-0 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday.
Cade Shoemaker had three goals and an assist while Zach Donath had a goal and an assist for the Falcons (9-2-1). Donovan Smith, Brayden Collins and Will Bovender each had a goal while Ethan Parker had an assist.
HP CENTRAL, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – High Point Central tied Dudley 3-3 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Dudley.
The Bison moved to 5-7-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson crushed South Davidson 10-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles improved to 8-3-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
TRINITY – Trinity topped Providence Grove 6-0 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Wednesday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-3-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the conference.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Wheatmore posted a pair of top-10 finishes to highlight Wednesday’s PAC 1A/2A preseason conference meet at Wheatmore.
Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood finished second in the boys race in 19:06 while Olivia Hildreth was seventh in the girls race in 28:01.
Also finishing in the top 25 were: Trinity’s Jose Castillo (thid, 21:03) and Trajan Johnson (22nd, 26:30) for the boys, as well as Wheatmore’s Kaitlyn Miller (14th, 31:05), Allison Hill (19th, 32:04) and Mattie Foshie (22nd, 33:30) and Trinity’s Isabella Beane (23rd, 33:54).
Providence Grove totaled 23 points to win the boys team title, while Wheatmore was fourth with 91. Providence Grove also won the girls team title with 26 points, while Wheatmore was third with 73 and Trinity was fifth with 128.
AT WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale had three runners finish inside the top 25 to key Wednesday’s Metro 4A Conference meet at Western Guilford.
Finishing in the top 25 were: Rush Collins (16th, 20:23) in the boys race, plus Logan Brundage (20th, 25:39) and Myki Luong (24th, 27:14) in the girls race.
Northwest Guilford won the boys team total with 22 points and the girls team total with 24 points. Ragsdale was fifth in the boys total with 107 and third in the girls total with 71.
AT KEELEY PARK
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford’s Nicholas Epps won the boys race in 18:59 to highlight Wednesday’s Mid-State 3A Conference meet at Keeley Park.
Teammates Ryan Jarrett (11th, 24:56) and Franklin Brown (12th, 24:56) also posted strong finishes for the Storm.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
HIGH POINT – Immaculate Heart of Mary defeated Greensboro Day 4-0 in middle school boys soccer Wednesday.
Rohan Dsouza, Sam Dsouza, Ryan Kalbaugh and Pablo Orozco each scored for the Eagles. Lewis Biesecker earned the shutout in goal.
HPU SPORTS
WOMEN’S SOCCER
HIGH POINT — The High Point University women’s soccer team lost its Big South Conference opener 1-0 to USC Upstate on Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
HPU (1-7-2, 0-1) plays host to Longwood on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BIG SOUTH AWARDS
CHARLOTTE — High Point University women's cross country runner Lindsey Ickes has been named the Big South's Female Runner of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced. Ickes finished in second place in the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational 6K with a personal best time of 21:09.54.
Finn McRobb of HPU was announced as the Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Week in men’s soccer. McRobb played 90 minutes and scored the game-tying goal in Friday night's draw with Gardner-Webb.
