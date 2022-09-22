HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped Northern Guilford 5-4 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Southwest.

No. 1 Audrey Serb (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 Anna McInnis (6-2, 6-3), No. 5 Betsy Chen (7-5, 6-2) and No. 6 Jada Speight (6-2, 7-5) won in singles for the Cowgirls, who improved to 9-7 overall and 6-4 in the conference.

