HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford raced past Southeast Guilford 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Southwest.

Kendall Ingram scored four goals for the Cowboys (10-6 overall, 6-2 conference), who led 2-1 at halftime. Garv Papneja and Muhsen Aldaher each had a goal and an assist.

