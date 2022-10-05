HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford raced past Southeast Guilford 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Southwest.
Kendall Ingram scored four goals for the Cowboys (10-6 overall, 6-2 conference), who led 2-1 at halftime. Garv Papneja and Muhsen Aldaher each had a goal and an assist.
Joey Hurley had one goal and Clark Morris had two assists. Aidan Gujrati, Ryan Salerno and Michael Romero each had an assist. CJ Cain and David Merced split time in goal.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Chistian lost 9-0 against powerhouse Calvary Day in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday at Calvary. The Cougars fell to 5-10 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, N. RALEIGH CHRISTIAN
RALEIGH – Wesleyan Christian defeated North Raleigh Christian 6-2 in boys soccer Tuesday at NRCA. Zack Andersen had two goals and two assists to lead the Trojans (16-1). Donovan Calhoun added two goals, while Eli Pome had a goal and an assist. Taj Johnson also had a goal, and Andrew Heeden and Ethan Jamroz each had an assist.
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day lost 2-1 against Greensboro Day in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday at Greensboro Day. The Wildcats dipped to 9-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness won 6-0 against host Cornerstone Charter in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Tuesday. Ethan Connor scored three goals for the Villains (9-4-3 overall, 4-0 conference). Patrick Duggan had a goal and two assists, while Diego Linares had a goal and an assist. Mahol Chom also had a goal, while William Stoffel had two assists. Asael Guzman made four saves in goal.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale fell 1-0 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Ragsdale. The Tigers dipped to 9-6 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL
HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
HIGH POINT – High Point Central fell 27-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14 against Rockingham County in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Central. The Bison dipped to 9-8 overall and 8-2 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford lost 14-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 against Southeast Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Southwest.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Christian defeated Calvary Day 25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 25-19 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at Calvary.
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day swept Greensboro Day 25-13, 25-23, 25-23 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at Greensboro Day.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness lost 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 15-8 against Cornerstone Charter in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Cornerstone.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Ledford rolled past Montgomery Central 25-23, 25-13, 25-19 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Montgomery Central.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 3-0 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Grimsley. The Tigers dipped to 5-11 overall and 1-10 in the conference.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE – Trinity fell 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22 against Providence Grove in PAC 1A/2A volleyball at Providence Grove.
GIRLS TENNIS
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Christian fell 6-3 against host Calvary Day in PTAC girls tennis Tuesday.
No. 1 Dallas Davis (6-4, 6-2) and No. 2 Audrey Kim (6-2, 6-2) won in singles. No. 1 Davis/Kim (8-3) won in doubles for the Cougars (2-7 overall, 2-5 conference).
HORNETS TO PLAY IN GREENSBORO
GREENSBORO – The Charlotte Hornets will host the Boston Celtics in a preseason game Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Fans should plan to be on site and parked by 6 p.m. Coliseum parking lots will open at 4 and doors to the Coliseum are scheduled to open at 6. Patrons are encouraged to park in the UNCG Park & Ride Lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.