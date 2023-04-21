GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford rolled past Western Guilford 5-0 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer at Western Guilford.
Peyton Flynn scored two goals and dished one assist to lead the Cowgirls (7-4 overall, 4-3 conference). Gurnoor Grewal, Josie Tucker and Lindsey Swift each scored one goal. Laurel Collins got the shutout in goal.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – High Point Central beat Dudley 6-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Dudley. The Bison improved to 3-8-2 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian defeated Greensboro Day 1-0 in PTAC girls soccer Thursday at Correll-Morris Field.
Addison Ragsdale scored off an assist by Gracie Johnson for the Cougars (1-10 overall, 1-4 conference).
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Bishop McGuinness defeated High Point Central 19-0 in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont girls lacrosse Thursday at AJ Simeon Stadium.
Kate Dennen scored four goals to lead the Villains (11-3 overall, 7-1 conference). Kiersten Varner, Neveah Fears and Caroline Duggan each scored two goals, while nine players each scored one. Grace Khol made six saves.
BOYS GOLF
AT TANGLEWOOD PARK
CLEMMONS – High Point Christian shot a 167 to beat the Forsyth Home Educators in Thursday’s match at Tanglewood Park.
Cameron Crumpler shot a 2-over 37 to lead the Cougars, followed by Jace Harris with a 41, Carter Medlin with a 44 and Ryan Tuttle with a 45.
AT PINE KNOLLS
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness won a three-team match against Cornerstone Charter and N.C. Leadership Academy in boys golf Thursday at Pine Knolls.
The Villains shot a 167, trailed by Cornerstone with a 180 and NCLA with a 212.
William Grissom shot a 39 to lead Bishop, followed by Burns Handy with a 41, Sam Sherrill with a 42 and Johnathan Riccoboni with a 45.
SOFTBALL
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH HOME EDUCATORS
WALLBURG – High Point Christian won 16-1 in four innings against the Forsyth Home Educators in nonconference softball Thursday at Wallburg Baptist Church.
Mary Douglas Hayworth had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Cougars (13-6). Laci Jarrell and Maci Burkhart each had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Kerri Langfitt, who doubled, and Hailey Allred, who doubled, each had a hit and drove in a run.
Lexi Hall struck out four in three innings while Lila Allred struck out three of the four batters she faced in a hitless inning.
TRACK
AT ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Oak Grove won both team scores during Thursday’s three-team meet at Asheboro.
The Grizzlies had 84 points to win the girls score and 95 points to win the boys score. Ledford’s girls were third with 37 and its boys were third with 32.5.
Winning events for Oak Grove were: Talib Tuttle, Hunter Creech, Chloe Koper, Makinley Beers, Gavin Stinson, Aiden Edwards, Cora Hadley, Emma Hadley and Blake Shinault, plus the girls 4x800 and boys 4x200 relays.
Winning events for Ledford were: Brea White and Annabelle Evans, as well as the boys 4x800, girls 4x200 and boys 4x100 relays.
AT WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO – East Davidson posted a pair of second-place finishes to highlight Thursday’s four-team meet at West Davidson.
West Davidson won both team titles – the girls had 120 points while the boys had 99. East was second in the girls standings with 109 and second in the boys standings with 64. Thomasville’s girls were fourth with 13 and its boys were third with 60.
Winning events for East were: Grace Prevette, Avery Tysinger, Dallas Salter, Lorenzo Vallejos, Fatima Cepeda, Lyndsay Reid, Josiah Allred and Olivia Gallimore, as well as the girls 4x800, girls 4x800, girls 4x100 and boys 4x400 relays.
Shamar Riley and Taj Gabriel won events for Thomasville.
AAU SWIMMING
ERMIS WINS GOLD IN QUALIFIER
ORLANDO, Fla. – Catherine Ermis, 8, of High Point won gold medals in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard diving competitions at the AAU Red, White and Blue–Blue South Qualifier meet April 14-16 in Orlando, Florida.
As a result of her win, Ermis will return to Orlando to compete in the AAU Red, White and Blue National Championship during Memorial Day weekend. Winners of the national championship will be invited to join the AAU Diving Team at international meets during the remainder of the 2023 season.
