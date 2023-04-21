GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford rolled past Western Guilford 5-0 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer at Western Guilford.

Peyton Flynn scored two goals and dished one assist to lead the Cowgirls (7-4 overall, 4-3 conference). Gurnoor Grewal, Josie Tucker and Lindsey Swift each scored one goal. Laurel Collins got the shutout in goal.

