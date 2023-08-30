HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford edged rival High Point Central 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Southwest.
Michael Wirtz and Yusef Faydi scored for the Cowboys (3-2), who led 1-0 at halftime. Ujjwal Singh and Grant Prevatt each added an assist, while Caden Vlazny picked up the win in goal.
Faustin Nsabimana scored for the Bison (1-3), who’ve twice been within reach of their crosstown rivals this season.
Both teams are scheduled to play again today. Central will visit Ragsdale while Southwest will host East Forsyth.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, GRACE CHRISTIAN-RALEIGH
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian scored two second-half goals to rally past Grace Christian of Raleigh 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.
Matthew Cheng and Mason Mosier each scored for the Cougars (3-3). Clyde Motsinger and Andres Perez each chipped in an assist, while Connor Bullard made seven saves in goal.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian shut out Forsyth Country Day 6-0 in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Taj Johnson scored three goals to lead the Trojans (7-0). Nata Souza, Sean Jacobs and Andrew Heeden each added a goal, while Charlie Mills and Donovan Calhoun each had an assist.
Jayden DiFoggio and Gray Lunnen split time in goal.
TW ANDREWS, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – TW Andrews raced past Northeast Guilford 7-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.
JeshuaSantamaria had two goals and two assists while Ahmed Ahmed had two goals and one assist to lead the Red Raiders (1-2-1). Jose Gomez also scored two goals while Samuel Dezantil scored one.
Free Htoo and Ranjan Magar each had an assist, and Kaw Poe made 10 saves in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian swept Forsyth Country Day 25-14, 25-11, 25-9 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Gracie Kubis had nine kills, six serve-receive passes and two digs to highlight the Trojans (4-1 overall, 1-0 conference).
In the JV match, Wesleyan won 25-19, 25-20.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, GRACE CHRISTIAN-RALEIGH
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian fell 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24 against Grace Christian of Raleigh in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at HPCA.
Maddie Henning had 19 kills while Cameron Martin had 17 for the Cougars (4-7). Lauren Boyles had 22 digs, followed by Cameron Martin with 15 and Kinslee Britton with 12. Britton also had 43 assists, while Hannah Foster had three blocks and Catie McDonald had two aces.
TW ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN
HIGH POINT – TW Andrews lost 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 against Walkertown in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Andrews. The Lady Raiders dipped to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – High Point Central fell 25-18, 25-15, 25-13 against Dudley in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Dudley. The Bison dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford rolled past Page 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Page. The Cowgirls improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
GLENN, PARKLAND
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn swept Parkland 25-14, 25-21, 25-8 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Glenn. The Ladycats improved to 2-5 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
GUILFORD COUNTY – Southern Guilford outlasted Rockingham County 13-25, 25-23, 26-24, 20-25, 15-11 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Southern. The Storm improved to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WHEATMORE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford rolled past Wheatmore 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday at Southwest.
Anna McGinnis (6-1, 6-3), Evelyn McKnight (6-0, 6-1), Rachael Dee (6-0, walkoff), Caroline Church (6-1, 6-1), Caroline Christman (6-0, 6-1) and Bella Johnson (6-0, 6-1) won in singles for the Cowgirls.
Dee/Church (8-4), Christman/Johnson (8-1) and Evie Wesney/Elena Perko (8-4) won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 4-4 while the Warriors dipped to 3-2.
