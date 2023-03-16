HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford rolled past crosstown rival High Point Central 12-0 in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday at Southwest.
Lindsey Swift had two goals and two assists to lead the Cowgirls (3-0). Paige Gowdy added two goals and one assist, while Peyton Flynn had a goal and three assists and Kory Lloyd had two goals and one assist.
Rachael Dee, Gurnoor Grewal, Avah Wright and Zyahna Henry scored one goal while Chloe Thompson had an assist. Laurel Collins got the shutout in goal.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, WESTERN GUILFORD
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness raced by Western Guilford 8-0 in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday at Bishop.
Anna Aufrance had five goals and one assist to lead the Villains. Justine Grimsley added two goals, while Claire Clampett had one goal. Laney Heafner and Anna Krawczyk each had an assist.
Hannah Reeves (two saves) and Emmy Valente combined for the shutout.
BOYS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped rival Ragsdale 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Southwest.
Trung Nguyen, Tim Vo, Parker Perry, Jack Perko and Owen Ray won in singles for the Cowboys (5-3 overall, 3-3 conference), while Nguyen/Vo, Perry/Perko and Ray/Aryan Shah won in doubles.
Roman Kemp won in singles for the Tigers (2-5, 1-5).
BISHOP McGUINNESS, EAST WILKES
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness beat East Wilkes 7-2 in nonconference boys tennis Wednesday at Fourth of July Park.
Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Tyler Sturgill, John Hutchison and Chase Wiedwald won in singles for the Villains (3-1). Hackman/Evan Sturgill, Hanflink/Hutchison and Weston Cook/Colten Lyon won in doubles.
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson defeated South Davidson 7-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at East.
Gaige Blackburn, Zach Tooley, Allen Stevneson and Cam Eddinger won in singles for the Golden Eagles (3-2). Mason Hilbourn/Tooley, Stevenson/Eddinger and Jordan Smith/Nicholas Barrow won in doubles.
OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Oak Grove beat rival North Davidson 7-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at North Davidson.
The Grizzlies improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
LACROSSE
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford beat crosstown rival High Point Central 14-3 in nonconference girls lacrosse Wednesday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls improved to 4-2 while the Bison dropped to 0-3.
BASEBALL
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, EAST FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – Southwest Guilford fell 9-8 against East Forsyth in nonconference baseball Wednesday at East Forsyth.
Tyler Shafer had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs for the Cowboys (5-2). Tanner Royals added a double and two RBIs while Ryan Berry had two hits and an RBI.
Graham Sutherland took the pitching loss.
LEDFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ledford topped Northern Guilford 9-4 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Northern Guilford.
Bryce England had a hit and two RBIs to lead the Panthers (6-1), who led 2-0 in the first and 4-2 in the fifth. Devin Villaman and Wilmer Martinez each drove in a run.
England got the pitching win, striking out five in 4 1/3 innings.
OAK GROVE, WEST FORSYTH
MIDWAY – Oak Grove won 5-1 against West Forsyth in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Ethan Yarbrough and Seth Yarbrough pitched for the Grizzlies (3-6).
RAGSDALE, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale defeated Cornerstone Charter 6-1 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Ragsdale.
Owen Robinson and Dillon Bullard each had a double and two RBIs to lead the Tigers (6-1). Cole Moebius and Braden Bradford each had a hit and an RBI.
Moebius got the pitching win, striking out three in 4 1/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
LEDFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
WALLBURG – Ledford beat Southeast Guilford 15-4 in nonconference softball Thursday at Ledford.
Ava Francis went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Panthers (3-1). Leah Leonard added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Lily Moser had a double and two RBIs.
Grace Henry got the pitching win, striking out one in four innings.
