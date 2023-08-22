MIDWAY – Southwest Guilford topped Oak Grove 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Oak Grove.
MIDWAY – Southwest Guilford topped Oak Grove 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Oak Grove.
Muhsen Aldaher had a goal and an assist to lead the Cowboys (1-2). Jack Perko also scored a goal. Caden Vlazny got the win in goal.
Aiden Daugherty scored a goal off an assist by Griffin Reader for the Grizzlies (1-2). Noah Van Newkirk made 10 saves in goal.
GLENN, WHEATMORE
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn edged Wheatmore 3-2 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Glenn.
Jose Benitez-Parrish had two goals and an assist to lead the Bobcats (1-2). Richardo Villatoro also scored a goal. Dylan Vasquez made eight saves.
Avery Plummer and Hayden Hemming each scored for the Warriors (1-1). Kooper Grant and Sawyer St. Clair each had an assist. Preston Jones made three saves and Hunter Boyles made two.
LEDFORD, NORTH FORSYTH
WALLBURG – Ledford defeated North Forsyth 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Ledford. The Panthers improved to 1-1-1 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Central lost 25-15, 25-16, 27-25, 25-11 against RJ Reynolds in nonconference volleyball Monday at Reynolds. The Bison moved to 1-2 overall.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, MOREHEAD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford defeated Morehead 25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 25-8 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Southwest. The Cowgirls improved to 2-1 overall.
LEDFORD, EAST DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford rolled past East Davidson 25-6, 25-16, 25-23 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Ledford.
Savannah Stone had 14 kills to lead the Panthers. Allie Roark added eight kills while Addison Kozel had six. Sanna Simpson had four aces and Kensie Price had three. Simpson also had six digs while Price had five. Price added 31 assists.
Ledford improved to 1-2 overall while the Golden Eagles dipped to 0-4.
RAGSDALE, SOUTHERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale swept Southern Guilford 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Ragsdale. The Tigers improved to 3-0 overall while the Storm dipped to 0-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
LEDFORD, WEST DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford beat West Davidson 7-2 in nonconference girls tennis Monday at Ledford. The Panthers improved to 2-1 overall.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford fell 9-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Page. The Cowgirls moved to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
GIRLS GOLF
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – Ledford took second in a girls golf match against Central Davidson and North Davidson at Meadowlands.
Central Davidson won with a 150 team score, followed by Ledford with a 155 and North with a 180. Addison Sage shot a 45 to lead the Panthers, followed by Kaylen McDow (52) and Izzy Farfan (58)
