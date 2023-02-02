HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s Derek Anderson has been selected as a coach for the West in this winter’s NCCA East-West All-Star football game.
Anderson, formerly the head coach at Andrews in the 2000s and now an assistant coach at Southwest the last half-dozen years, will be a member of the staff headed by Alexander Central’s Butch Carter.
He will be joined by South Point’s Adam Hodge, Hibriten’s Sam Mackey, Andrews’ Jam Phillips and Western Alamance’s Jeff Snuffer.
For the East, Pine Forest’s Bill Sochovka will be the head coach, while Lee County’s Steve Burdeau, D.H. Conley’s Nate Conner, Clinton’s Cory Johnson, Terry Sanford’s Jeff Morehead and Cleveland’s Scott Riley will be assistants.
This year marks a change in the East-West All-Star Games calendar. The usual schedule of basketball, soccer and football in July will continue for the 2022-23 school year. The 2023-24 school year will break football into December 2023 while basketball and soccer will remain in July 2024. These coaches are for the December 2023 game.
BASKETBALL ANDREWS BOYS, McMICHAEL
HIGH POINT — Andrews defeated McMichael 77-51 in Mid-State 2A boys basketball late Wednesday night. The Red Raiders, who led 39-22 at halftime, improved to 13-7 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, NORTH ROWAN
SPENCER — Thomasville topped North Rowan 52-47 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at North Rowan. The Bulldogs improved to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the conference.
WHEATMORE GIRLS, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
FARMER — Wheatmore fell 64-28 against Southwestern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A girls basketball Wednesday at Southwestern Randolph. The Warriors moved to 7-13 overall and 3-7 in the conference.
WRESTLING DUAL-TEAM PLAYOFFS
GOLDSBORO — Thomasville won its third-round match 40-34 against Rosewood but lost in the regional final 51-27 against Uwharrie Charter during Wednesday’s NCHSAA 1A East dual-team playoffs at Rosewood.
Winning for Thomasville against Rosewood were: Eriberto Torres (152 pounds, fall), Owen Callicutt (170, fall), Ramiro Gutierrez (182, dec 7-5), Taj Gabriel (220, fall), Javeon Little (285, fall), BJ Sivongxey (106, fall), Josue Gomez (113, MD 13-3) and Carlos Vasquez (120, dec 13-8).
Winning against Uwharrie Charter were: Gutierrez (182, dec 6-3), Demetrius Evans (285, forfeit), Gomez (113, forfeit), Vasquez (120, fall) and Jamari Powers (126, fall).
AUTO RACING
CHARLOTTE — High Point University graduate Connor Mosack is expanding his racing calendar for his year.
Mosack, who previously inked a deal with Sam Hunt Racing to drive in 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, is adding three Xfinity and six ARCA races with Joe GIbbs Racing, late model races during a nine-day series this month at a half-mile track near Daytona Beach, Florida, and one Trans-Am race. The additions push the number of races in which Mosack will compete in 2023 to over 40.
Mosack, recently a winner of HPU’s Ten Under Ten Young Alumni Award, made his Xfinity debut in a Gibbs car last year and has competed in late model races since 2019 and in the Trans-Am series for the past two years.
His three Xfinity races with JGR are in July on the Chicago street course, the road course at Road America and the triangle-shaped Pocono Raceway.
Mosack has competed in 13 ARCA races over the past two seasons with a best finish of second.
His ARCA schedule this year begins with a 200-mile race Feb. 18 that is one of the preliminaries to the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
It also includes a May 26 event at Charlotte Motor Speedway plus two at Kansas Speedway, one at Michigan International Speedway and one at Pocono.
After competing at Daytona in the ARCA race, Mosack will finish out the month with a return to the Trans-Am series at Sebring, Florida, behind the wheel of a a car fielded by Team SLR, a combination that’s resulted in two victories over the past two seasons.
