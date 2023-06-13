By ENTERPRISE STAFF
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford is among this year’s NCHSAA award winners.
Southwest is one of nine recipients of the Commissioner’s Cup, which highlights schools for performing a service project or community service.
Also included in the awards, North Davidson’s Gavin Hill will be one of two recipients of the Tony Simeon Courage Award, along with Avery County’s Jay Smith. The award is named for longtime High Point High coach Tony Simeon.
The NCHSAA will honor recipients during its annual awards ceremony this morning at 10 in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
GLENN HIRES IJAMES, PARRISH
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn has hired Dustin Ijames to coach its baseball team and Kellen Parrish to coach its boys basketball team.
Ijames is a familiar face within the Bobcat community — he played at Glenn, graduating in 2001, and has been an assistant coach the last seven seasons.
His father, Dale, led the program for 18 seasons — winning 370 games, capturing 15 conference titles and winning the NCHSAA 4A state championship in 1992.
Ijames, who played at Methodist and later at N.C. A&T, also was an assistant coach and administrator at UNCG. He replaces Keith Walker, who won 64 games and made three playoff appearances.
Parrish, who went to Northeast Guilford, also has strong ties to the area. He coached in Brian Robinson’s Winston-Salem Stealers AAU program and was an assistant for Kim Furlough at Northern Guilford. His dad, Mike, played at Wake Forest.
He was the boys basketball coach for two seasons at Northern before moving to Pinecrest. He replaces Jonathan Gainey, who won 64 games in six seasons.
PINSON TO HOST CAMP AT WESLEYAN
HIGH POINT — Professional basketball player Theo Pinson will host his first basketball camp next week in High Point.
Pinson starred at Wesleyan Christian, leading the Trojans to state championships in 2013 and 2014, and North Carolina, where he won a national championship in 2017. He has played five seasons in the NBA, including the last two with the Dallas Mavericks.
The camps will be Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, at Wesleyan. Ages 6-13 will be at 8-11 a.m., followed by ages 14-18 at noon-3 p.m. The cost is $150 and includes a T-shirt. To register, visit www.wesed.org.
AREA SOCCER PLAYERS, COACHES EARN ALL-REGION
TRIAD — Over 30 area players and coaches have been selected all-region by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association.
Here are the honorees:
Westchester Country Day’s Anna Beth Merritt in the private schools Region 2
Bishop McGuinness’ Anna Aufrance, Claire Clampett, Justine Grimsley, Anna Krawczyk and Eliza Ofsanko in the 1A Region 10
East Davidson’s Emma Anderson, Abby Connolly and Kara Mahan; Trinity’s Deanna Cobb and Autumn Gentry; and Wheatmore’s Natalie Bowman, Summer Bowman, Shea Driggers, Ellie Garrison, Maggie Messner, Izabella Ringley and Mikalah Walls in the 2A Region 8
Ledford’s Maddie Callahan, Morgan Harrison, Nera Wesley and Sarah Ledbetter; and Oak Grove’s Carmen DiFoggio, Hailey Kidder, Haley Long and Kyrstin Varner in the 3A Region 7
Ragsdale’s Gabby Graham, Madison Salthouse and Kyli Switalski in the 4A Region 7 West, plus Glenn’s Robyn Tate in the 4A Region 8.
Bishop McGuinness’ Mark Johnston was the 1A Region 10 coach of the year.
