GREENSBORO — Jocelyn Foust scored 17 points as the Southwest Guilford girls defeated host Northwest Guilford 60-34 in Metro 4A basketball Friday night.
Courtney Taylor added 14 and Sa’Mya McCullough nine for the Cowgirls (11-1, 5-1 Metro).
Northwest won the boys game, 76-71, after leading by 17 entering the fourth quarter. The Vikings climb to 9-5, 4-3 while the Cowboys slide to 5-8, 2-5.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian’s boys bounced back to win 74-63 against Caldwell to open PTAC play.
The Cougars, ranked No. 29 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 3A teams, improved to 14-4 overall.
In the girls game, HPCA topped Caldwell 47-34. Kennedy Powell had 16 points – eclipsing 1,500 points for her career – as well as seven rebounds and three blocks.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian steamrolled Piedmont Classical 60-18 in girls basketball Friday at Piedmont Classical.
Taylor Hawley scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (12-2), ranked No. 26 in the state overall and No. 4 among NCISAA 4A teams. Lily Pereira added 15 points, while Sarah Chrapliwy had 12.
In the boys game, Piedmont Classical won 81-55. Christian Little had 10 points and three assists while Luke Morgan had 10 points and four rebounds.
Wesleyan dipped to 8-10.
BISHOP, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
GREENSBORO — Dawson McAlhany scored 35 points and the Bishop McGuinnes boys rolled to a 91-67 Northwest Piedmont 1A victory at Cornerstone Charter on Friday.
Josh Campbell added 20 points and Riggs Handy 17 for the Villains who turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 20-point cushion entering the fourth quarter.
Bishop improves to 10-6 and 4-1 in the NPC while Cornerstone drops to 11-4, 4-1.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 25 and led the Bishop girls to a 70-13 win over the overmatched Cardinals. Tate Chappell, Isabella Ross and Nevaeh Fears each scored nine for the Villains (13-5, 5-0), who led 38-6 at the half.
TRINITY, E. RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR — Trinity raced past Eastern Randolph 73-44 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Friday at ER.
Trace Moffitt scored 35 points to lead the Bulldogs (11-3 overall, 2-2 conference). Dominic Payne added 16 points, while Brandon Campbell had 12 points.
Eastern Randolph’s girls defeated visiting Trinity 50-44.
The Wildcats led 12-1 after the first period and both teams went scoreless in the second. Trinity dropped to 3-12, 0-5.
PROVIDENCE GROVE, WHEATMORE
TRINITY — Wheatmore’s girls turned back a Providence Grove rally and prevailed, 57-55, in a Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A contest Friday at Wheatmore. The Warriors (9-4, 3-1 PAC) led by five at halftime and six going into the fourth quarter.
Providence Grove won the boys game, 68-62, knocking Wheatmore to 7-6, 2-2. Dylan Weil scored 12 points to lead the Warriors, followed by Tyler Kimball with 11 points and Ethan Littlefield with 10 points.
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale’s boys rolled past Western Guilford 65-31 in a Metro 4A contest at Western on Friday. The Tigers improved to 10-4 and 5-1 in the league while slipped to 5-11, 1-6.
Ragsdale prevailed in the girls game, 49-43, and improved to 6-6, 1-4 Metro. Western slipped to 6-7, 2-4.
GLENN, DAVIE CO.
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn’s boys turned back visiting Davie Co. 70-53 in a Central Piedmont 4A matchup on Friday. The Bobcats improved to 12-3, 6-0 in the CPC.
Davie won the girls game, 55-46, dropping Glenn to 6-8, 1-3.
WRESTLING
AT EASTERN GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – High Point Central fell 60-21 against Eastern Guilford during Friday’s matches at Eastern Guilford.
Winning for the Bison were: Greg Floyd (138 pounds, forfeit), Matthew Wolff (170, forfeit), Semaj Booker (182, SV-1 8-1) and Jordan Hall (285, injury).
Bishop McGuinness also lost against Eastern 84-0.
JUNIOR VARSITY
HP CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT — Jace Harris scored 17 points and High Point Christian defeated Caldwell 56-27 in junior varsity boys basketball Friday.
Mack Johnson added 11 points and pulled in 13 rebounds. Micah McCorkle had seven points.
OAK GROVE, LEDFORD
WALLBURG – Oak Grove topped Ledford 60-14 in JV girls basketball Friday at Ledford.
Ashlyn Grubb scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, followed by Savannah Tiller with 15 points and Paige Hord with 12 points.
Ava Francis scored four points to lead the Panthers.
CORRECTION
In a story about the Davidson County swim meet on Friday, the name of the East Davidson swimmer who finished second in the girls 500 freestyle should have been Ellie Hepler, not Ellie Harper.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DDCC, PITT CC
WINTERVILLE – Davidson-Davie Community College edged Pitt Community College 66-58 in men’s basketball Friday at Pitt.
LJ Rogers scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Storm (15-2 overall, 10-1 conference), who led 26-16 at halftime. Aaron Ross added 12 points and four rebounds while Javeon Jones had nine points and six rebounds.
DDCC shot 35% from the field for the game but outscored Pitt 18-9 in points off turnovers and outrebounded the Bulldogs 45-36.
