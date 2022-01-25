HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s girls rolled past Grimsley 66-27 in Metro 4A play Monday at Southwest. Aja Hairston scored 14, Jocelyn Foust 13 and Ali Guglielmo 11 for the Cowgirls, who improved to 12-1 and 6-1 in the Metro.
OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON
MIDWAY— Lane Kimmer and Gavin Stinson scored 23 apiece as Oak Grove outlasted visiting North Davidson 74-65 in Mid-Piedmont 3A play Monday. The Grizzlies (5-10, 1-2 MPC) led 36-23 but the Black Knights rallied and trailed 48-43 entering the fourth quarter.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY — Sarah Ledbetter scored 18 points and Ledford’s girls tripped host Montgomery Central 58-21 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A contest Monday. Aaliyah Townes added 12 and Morgan Harrison had eight for the Panthers, who improved to 8-6, 2-1. Montgomery Central led 11-6 after one quarter but Ledford charged ahead to lead 24-14 at halftime and outscored the hosts 34-7 in the second half. In the boys game, Ledford won 61-47. The Panthers moved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
SWIMMING METRO 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford finished in the top five of both the boys and girls team totals during Monday’s Metro 4A Conference championship at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Northern Guilford won the girls title with 364 points, followed by Grimsley (343) and Page (257). Southwest was fourth with 254, while Ragsdale was sixth with 202.
Grimsley won the boys title with 346 points, trailed by Page (322) and Northern (299). Southwest was fifth with 231, and Ragsdale was sixth with 207.
Winning events were: Ragsdale’s Robert Tars (boys 50-yard freestyle, 21.96 seconds; boys 100 back, 52.29) and Bayleigh Cranford (girls 1m diving, 459.25).
Posting top three finishes were: Southwest’s Jonathon Edwards (second — boys 200 free, 1:49.14; third — boys 100 fly, 54.13), Austin Hagler (second — boys 100 free, 49.30), Rylie Murphy (third — girls 100 breaststroke, 1:10.81), plus the girls 200 medley (third — 1:57.97), boys 200 medley (second — 1:41.21), girls 200 free (second — 1:45.88), boys 200 free (second — 1:31.33) and girls 400 free (third — 4:20.53) relays.
WRESTLING LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Ledford matched rival North Davidson 39-39 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference wrestling Monday at North. Winning for the Panthers were: Anthony Rodarte (160 pounds, fall), Anthony Walls (170, fall), Cohen Batchek (182, dec 10-3), Gabe Cassada (220, forfeit), Jereich Jodon (120, forfeit), Connor Wishon (126, forfeit) and Pasha Weisman (138, forfeit).
AT LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON — Thomasville won its two matches during Monday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference tri-match at Lexington. Thomasville defeated East Davidson 64-18 and Lexington 48-31, while East also won 42-36 against Lexington.
Winning for Thomasville against East were: Jon Fuentes (138 pounds, MD 17-7), Eriberto Torres (145, fall), Jonathan Rodriguez (152, fall), Alex Henderson (160, fall), Rarmiro Gutierrez (170, fall), Marco Martinez (195, fall), Deshawn Holman (285, fall), BJ Sivongxey (106, fall), Josue Gomez (113, fall, Pablo Rodriguez (120, forfeit) and Carlos Vasquez (126, fall).
Winning for Thomasville against Lexington were: Fuentes (145, fall 2:24), Torres (152, fall 2:24), Gutierrez (182, forfeit), Martinez (195, fall 4:28), Holman (285, forfeit), Sivongxey (106, forfeit), Gomez (113, fall 1:18) and Vasquez (126, forfeit).
Winning for East against Lexington were: Cole Petree (152, fall 3:14), Jacob Gammons (182, forfeit), Cameron Garrett (195, fall 1:09), Gavin York (220, fall 0:39), Caleb Irwin (285, fall 2:00), Grace Prevette (106, forfeit) and Mason Tucker (113, fall 0:47).
Winning for East against Thomasville were: Dillon Poole (132, fall), Garrett (182, fall) and York (220, fall).
AT WALKERTOWN
WALKERTOWN — TW Andrews topped Walkertown 36-30 in Mid-State 2A Conference wrestling Monday at Walkertown.
Winning for the Red Raiders were: Jason Rowe (126 pounds, forfeit), Tashaun Smith (138, forfeit), Mitchell Jenkins (152, forfeit), Tristian Kirkwood (160, forfeit), Marcel Bailey (195, forfeit) and Saw Taw (106, forfeit).
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL HPCA GIRLS, CALVARY
HIGH POINT — Sarah Cate Carr scored 18 points and High Point Christian defeated Calvary Day 43-16 in middle school girls basketball Monday. Blakely Bowman added nine for the Cougars. M.J. Henning had seven, Lauren Sexton five and Landyn Smith four.
DDCC BASKETBALL
LEXINGTON — Davidson-Davie Community College defeated Catawba Valley Community College 100-81 Monday inside Brinkley Gym. Javeon Jones led the Storm with 26 points, hitting 7 of 18 field goal tries and 9 of 12 shots from the free throw line. Bryce Douglas added 22 points. Aaron Ross had 19 and Chase Mebane 10. DDCC, which outscored the Red Hawks 53-38 in the second half, improved to 18-2 and plays at Fayetteville Tech on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.