GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford locked up the Metro 4A championship with a 3-0 victory at Grimsley on Thursday.
Jack Perko scored two goals and Joe Specht added one for the Cowboys, who improved to 18-0-1 and 12-0 in the league with two matches to play. Grimsley fell to 12-6-2 and slipped to third in the league at 8-3-1 behind 9-2-1 Northwest Guilford.
Ryan Salerno and Tyler Ashbury had an assist each as Southwest scored twice in the second half.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford scored once in the first half, twice in the second and defeated visiting Ragsdale 3-0 in Metro 4A action Thursday.
Northwest improves to 14-4-1, 9-2-1 while Ragsdale slips to 11-9-1, 5-7.
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
TRINITY — Trinity scored a goal in each half and defeated visiting Randleman 2-0 in a PIedmont Athletic 1A/2A match Thursday.
Trinity improves to 10-3, 6-2 in the PAC. Randleman dips to 4-11-1, 4-4-1.
LEDFORD, SALISBURY
SALISBURY — Ledford held on to defeat Salisbury 4-3 in nonconference action at Salisbury on Thursday. The Panthers led 3-1 at halftime.
Carlos Contreras scored all four goals for the Panthers. John Leal-Martinez had an assist.
Ledford, ranked No. 6 in NCHSAA 3A by Maxpreps, improves to 14-2-2. Salisbury, ranked No. 5 in 2A, drops to 16-2.
NC LEADERSHIP,CARVER
WINSTOn-SALEM — N.C.Leadership Academy led by two goals at halftime and defeated Carver 4-3 in Northwest Piedmont 1A boys soccer Thursday at Carver.
Cade Shoemaker scored two goals for NC while Davud Truhe and Anakin Leister each scored once and dished two assists. NCLA improves to 19-0-1 and 9-0 in the conference
HP CHRISTIAN, CONCORD ACADEMY
CONCORD — Seventh-seeded Concord Academy routed visiting High Point Christian 10-2 in the second round of the NCISAA boys soccer state playoffs Thursday
The Cougars end the season 10-12. Concord (15-6) plays at No. 2 Calvary Day in the quarterfinals today.
PLAYOFF TIMES
Prep playoff action today includes:
High Point Christian hosting St. David’s at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 3A volleyball tournament.
No. 5 seed Westchester Country Day at No. 1 Wayne Country Day in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 2A soccer tournament at 2 p.m.; and No. 4 seed Wesleyan Christian hosting No. 5 Ravenscroft at 6 p.m. in the quarerfinals of the NCISAA 4A soccer tournament.
FIrst round games in the NCHSAA playoffs, beginning with Millennium Charter at Bishop McGuinness and Trinity at West Stanly at 1 p.m; Pisgah at Oak Grove 2 p.m.;. Glenn at Hough at 3 p.m.; Wheatmore at West Davidson at 4; and East Davidson at Surry Central and Ledford at Fred T. Foard at 7 p.m.
Bishop also announced it will host North Stokes in the 1A dual-team tennis playoffs on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
WESLEYAN, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
CHARLOTTE — Wesleyan Christian fell to No.5 seed Charlotte Christian 25-7, 25-23, 25-14 in the second round of the NCISAA 4A state volleyball playoffs Thursday at Charlotte Christian.
Abbie Merhoff led the Trojans with 7 kills. Faith Hedrick had 13 digs while Cate Barnwell had 16 assists.
Wesleyan finishes the season 11-11. Charlotte Christian is 22-6 and plays at No.4 seed Wake Christian today.
MORE TENNIS
WESTCHESTER, GASTON DAY
GASTONIA — Westchester Country Day lost 5-0 to Gaston Day in the second round of the NCISAA 2A girls dual-team tennis playoffs on Thursday. The Wildcats finish the season 1-12.
HP CHRISTIAN, FCD
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Christian fell to No.5 seed Forsyth Country Day 5-0 in the second round of the NCISAA 3A girls dual team playoffs Thursday at Forsyth Country Day.
High Point Christian ends the season 4-12. Forsyth Country Day (15-2) advances to play at No, 4 seed Asheville School in the quarterfinals today.
