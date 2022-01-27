CLEMMONS – Southwest Guilford rolled past West Forsyth 56-35 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at West Forsyth.
Corbin Wilson had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead the Cowboys (7-8), who led 20-5 after one quarter and 32-15 at halftime. Amarya Huggins added 10 points and four assists, while Stevon Harrison had 10 points and five rebounds.
HP CENTRAL, DUDLEY
HIGH POINT – High Point Central fell 75-58 against Dudley in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Central.
The Bison dipped to 4-14 overall and 2-7 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD BOYS, E. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford topped Eastern Guilford 58-40 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Southern.
Jamias Ferere scored 16 points to lead the Storm (12-6 overall, 5-3 conference), followed by Jucqarie Love with 12 points and Khalil Millner with nine points.
OAK GROVE BOYS, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY — Luke Long scored 16 points and Oak Grove’s boys defeated visiting Montgomery Central 58-41 in Mid-Piedmont 3A play Wednesday.
The Grizzlies (6-10, 2-2 MPC) led by eight after the first and second quarters and by 20 going into the fourth.
OAK GROVE GIRLS, FORSYTH HOME ED.
HIGH POINT — Oak Grove’s girls defeated host Forsyth Home Educators 69-38 in nonconference action Wednesday night.
Zaire Jones scored 22 points to lead the Grizzlies (14-3), who led by 12 after one quarter and 42-15 at halftime. Trista Charles added 16 points, while Avery Ray had 11 points.
NC LEADERSHIP, MILLENNIUM
MT. AIRY — North Carolina Leadership Academy defeated host Millennium Charter 60-37 in Northwest Piedmont 1A boys basketball Wednesday night.
The Falcons (8-7,1-5 NPC) led by eight after a quarter and the first half, 12 at the end of the third quarter and outscored the Lions 19-8 in the fourth.
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson fell 49-43 against West Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at East.
The Golden Eagles moved to 0-16 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
HPCA/WESTCHESTER SCHEDULE CHANGE
HIGH POINT – Friday's basketball games between High Point Christian and Westchester Country Day at HPCA will be moved up an hour due to the potential for bad weather. The girls game will start at 4:30 p.m., followed by the boys game at 6.
SWIMMING
MPC CHAMPIONSHIP
KERNERSVILLE – Oak Grove’s boys finished first while the girls took second during Wednesday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference championship at the Kernersville YMCA.
Oak Grove totaled 347 points to win the boys title, followed by North Davidson with 265 and Central Davidson with 196. Ledford was fourth with 188. North won the girls title with 288, trailed by Oak Grove with 254 and Ledford with 215.
Winning events for Oak Grove were: Joshua Vogl (boys 200 free – 2:06.01), Cassidy Grubb (girls 100 fly – 1:08.38; girls 100 free – 59.64), Hayden Lee (boys 100 breaststroke – 1:10.25), plus the boys 200 free (1:41.68) and girls 400 free (4:29.29) relays.
Winning events for Ledford were: Jenna Koh (girls 200 IM – 2:18.04; girls 100 breaststroke – 1:09.53), Brea White (girls 50 free – 27.38), plus the girls 200 medley (2:08.94) and girls 200 free (1:53.97) relays.
WRESTLING
MID-STATE 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
REIDSVILLE – Marcel Bailey took second at 195 pounds to highlight TW Andrews during Wednesday’s Mid-State 2A wrestling championship at Reidsville.
Kaw Poe also finished third at 182 points, while Antonio Perry was fourth at 132 points and Tashaun Smith was third at 138 points.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 1A/2A CHAMPIONSHIP
TYRO – Thomasville won six weight classes to highlight Wednesday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference championship at West Davidson.
Josue Gomez won at 106 pounds, Carlos Vasquez won at 126, Eriberto Torres won at 145, Jonathan Rodriguez won at 152, Ramiron Gutierrez won at 170 and Deshawn Holman won at 285 for Thomasville.
Pablo Rodriguez (120) and Marco Martinez (195) took second, while Jon Fuentes (138), Alex Henderson (160) and Owen Callicutt (182) finished third.
East Davidson’s Joseph Myers (126), Jacob Gammons (170), Cameron Garrett (182) and Gavin York (220) were second, and Mason Tucker (113) and Logan Cribb (145) were third.
AT MIDDLE CREEK
APEX – Ragsdale defeated Heritage 70-12, Cary 43-33 and Middle Creek 42-26 in the Middle Creek Duals on Wednesday at Middle Creek.
Winning for the Tigers against Heritage were: Bradley Yokum (106 pounds, fall), Tyler Smith (113, MD 13-1), Kukuw Kodi (126, fall), Jaxson Davis (132, fall), Aidan Chicosky (138, forfeit), Ernesto Garcia-Hernandez (152, fall), Reid Conway (160, forfeit), Carlos Moreno (170, fall), Tayshun Dearmon (182, forfeit), Noah Richardson (195, forfeit), Jayvon Bell (220, fall) and Tyson Marshall (285, forfeit).
Winning against Cary were: Yokum (106, fall), Smith (113, fall), Kodi (120, MD 15-4), Davis (132, dec 15-11), Chicosky (138, forfeit), Christian Morales (145, fall), Garcia-Hernandez (152, fall) and Richardson (195, fall).
Winning against Middle Creek were: Yokum (106, dec 4-1), Smith (113, fall), Kodi (120, dec 10-3), Davis (126, fall), Chicosky (132, fall), Morales (138, fall), Dearmon (182, fall) and Marshall (285, fall).
AT WEST FORSYTH
CLEMMONS – Glenn won 53-30 against RJ Reynolds and lost 60-15 against West Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference wrestling Wednesday at West Forsyth.
Winning for Glenn against Reynolds were: Yusel Aguilar (106 pounds, fall), Jordan Alston (113, fall), Xander Bayle (120, fall), Isaiah Wilson (126, fall), Isaac Sheehan (132, TF 19-3), Jaidon Craft (152, fall), Malcolm Dweh (160, fall), Makaleb Butler (170, fall) and Jeziel Perez (195, fall).
Winning for Glenn against West Forsyth were: Bayle (113, dec 13-7), Wilson (120, fall) and Sheehan (126, fall).
AT NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 51-24 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference wrestling Wednesday at Northern.
Winning for the Cowboys were: Alexis Lira Chirinos (106 pounds, fall), Larry Williams (120, fall), Nathan Sedano (126, forfeit) and Donovan Edwards (132, fall).
JV BASKETBALL
OAK GROVE, SALISBURY
MIDWAY – Oak Grove defeated Salisbury 51-31 in girls basketball Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Ashlyn Grubb scored 24 points to lead the Grizzlies, followed by Savannah Tiller with 11 points and Riley Rausch with eight points.
