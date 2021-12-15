GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford’s boys downed host Western Guilford 67-54 in a Mid-State 3A contest Tuesday.
The Cowboys jumped to a 15-7 lead in the first quarter but the Hornets pulled within 28-22 at the half. Southwest then pushed the margin to 48-36 by the end of third.
Southwest improved to 3-2 and 1-1 in the SC. Western slips to 1-5, 0-2.
In the girls game, Southwest survived a Western rally and prevailed, 36-34.
Laila Bush scored eight to lead the Cowgirls (5-0, 2-0 Metro). Courtney Taylor, Sa’Mya McCullough and Ally Guglielmo added seven each.
Southwest led 27-20 at halftime, still held a seven-point margin after three and was outscored 9-4 in the fourth.
MORE BASKETBALL TW ANDREWS, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE — T.W. Andrews girls rolled to a 54-15 nonconference victory at Thomasville on Tuesday.
Heaven Briggs scored 12 to lead the Red Raiders (4-1), while Surnee Flowers added 11 and Zaria Scott had 10.
Thomasville won the boys game, 66-61, improving to 2-1. The Red Raiders fall to 4-1.
HP CENTRAL, E. GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE — Eastern Guilford’s boys topped visiting High Point Central 45-39 in a Mid-State 3A contest on Tuesday. Eastern improved to 3-2, 2-0 while the Bison slipped to 1-6, 0-1.
In the girls game, Central scored a season-high in falling 48-33 against Eastern Guilford. The Bison dipped to 0-7, 0-1.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale’s boys toppled visiting Page 65-56 in Mid-State 3A action Tuesday. The Tigers improved to 6-1 and 2-0 in the MSC. Page slips ro 2-4, 1-1.
GLENN, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN — Reagan’s girls prevailed over visiting Glenn 64-20 in Central Piedmont 4A action Tuesday. Reagan improved to 8-2, 1-1 while Glenn dropped to 5-4, 1-1.
S. GUILFORD, NE GUILFORD
MCLEANSVILLE — Southern Guilford’s boys broke open a close game in the second half and defeated host Northeast Guilford 65-46 in Mid-State 3A play Tuesday.
Trailing by one at the half, Southern outscored the Rams 17-8 in the third quarter and 16-5 in the fourth.
Jucqarie Love scored 25 points to lead the Storm (7-1 overall, 2-0 MSC), followed by Jamias Ferere with 10 points and Zymir German with 18 points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL HP CHRISTIAN GIRLS, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — MJ Henning scored 16 points and High Point Christian defeated visiting Burlington Christian 55-14 in middle school girls basketball Tuesday. Lauren Secton added 14 for the Cougars.
HP CHRISTIAN BOYS, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — The High Point Christian middle schools boys B team defeated visiting Burlington Christian 48-8 on Tuesday.
Kent Woodward scored 21 in leading the Cougars. Mason Pierce and Preston Utley added six. Allen Purgason had five.
HPU HALL OF FAME
HIGH POINT — Induction ceremonies for the High Point University Athletics Hall of Fame Class for 2022 are set for Saturday, April 2, in the Qubein Center., the school announced Wednesday.
The group, which was originally announced in 2020, is the Hall’s sixth class. Those to be honored include Chris Archer (men’s soccer and men’s tennis), Jen Evans (women’s soccer), Tom Gamble (baseball), Brett Speight (men’s basketball), and Ursula Watt (women’s basketball and volleyball).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.