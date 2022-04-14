HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford rebounded with an 11-3 win against rival Ragsdale in Metro 4A Conference baseball Wednesday at Southwest.
Tyler Shafer had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the Cowboys (13-5 overall, 9-3 conference), who totaled 12 hits. Camden Saylor, who tripled, and Wyatt Stanley, who doubled, each had two hits and two RBIs.
Tanner Royals got the complete-game win for the Cowboys, striking out four. Garrett Crum took the loss for the Tigers, who struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.
Braden Bradford, who doubled twice, and Chase Miller each had two hits, while Dillon Bullard and Cole Moebius each had one for Ragsdale (8-8, 6-6).
BISHOP McGUINNESS, PARKLAND
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness defeated Parkland 14-4 in five innings Wednesday in nonconference baseball at Bishop. The Villains, who scored nine runs in the fifth inning, improved to 12-3 overall.
E. DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson won 12-0 in five innings against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Wednesday at East. The Golden Eagles, who scored eight runs in the fourth inning, improved to 11-6 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
WALLBURG — Ledford beat Asheboro 5-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Wednesday at Ledford. Devin Villaman had a triple and two RBIs to lead the Panthers (15-2 overall, 7-1 conference), who led 3-0 in the third and added two in the sixth to regain the lead. Wilmer Martinez added a double and an RBI, while Bryce England also had a double.
Lucas Glover got the pitching win, striking out eight in six innings. Gabe Barker pitched a hitless seventh.
WHEATMORE, E. RANDOLPH
FARMER — Wheatmore lost 11-4 against Eastern Randolph in the Zookeepers Baseball Invitational on Wednesday at Southwestern Randolph. Clay Hill had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI to lead the Warriors (5-9 overall, 2-6 conference). Cam Hinson also had two hits, while Travis Hurt doubled and drove in a run and Jake Parks had a hit and drove in a run.
Mason Rich struck out eight in 2 2/3 innings on the mound, while Rob Hales and Jonathan Heraldo pitched as well.
SOFTBALL SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford won 21-1 in five innings against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference softball Wednesday at Grimsley.
The Cowgirls — who broke free with 12 runs in the fourth inning — improved to 12-6 overall and 8-4 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, LEDFORD
MIDWAY — Oak Grove beat rival Ledford 6-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Carly White had three hits and two RBIs while Shae Grainger had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (8-6-1 overall, 5-3 conference), who led 3-1 in the second and 5-1 in the fifth. Alissa Russ had a hit and an RBI, and Chloe Watkins added an RBI.
Mary Peyton Hodge got the complete-game win, striking out 13 while scattering four hits.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Northwest Guilford won 17-0 in three innings against host Ragsdale in Metro 4A Conference softball.
The Tigers, who got a hit from Jordon Goins and a walk from Mya Ballard, dipped to 5-11 overall and 3-9 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO — Thomasville lost 19-2 against West Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Wednesday at West Davidson.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-10 overall and 1-9 in the conference.
BOYS GOLF AT OAK HOLLOW
HIGH POINT — High Point Central edged Ragsdale 172-173 in nonconference boys golf Wednesday at Oak Hollow Golf Course.
Davis DeLille shot a 1-under 35 to lead the Bison and earn medalist. Riley Johnson added a 44, while Ian White had a 45 and Hunter Busick had a 48.
LACROSSE SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford defeated Grimsley 19-4 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Grimsley.
The Cowboys improved to 11-6 overall and 7-5 in the conference.
In the girls match, Grimsley won 16-7. Nicole Burgos had seven goals for the Cowgirls (4-13, 0-10). Cadence Rainey made 13 saves while D’Kayla Thomasson made three.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Bishop McGuinness topped North Davidson 15-4 in Mid-Piedmont/Mid-State/Northwest Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Wednesday at North.
Frankie Cetrone had six goals and two assists to lead the Villains (15-3 overall, 7-0 conference). Matthew Cetrone added a goal and five assists, while Mason Payne had two goals and two assists.
Tanner Cave had three goals and an assist, John Miller had a goal and an assist, and Domenic Porreca and Miles Fuehler each had a goal.
NW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN — Northwest Guilford won 25-4 against Ragsdale in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dropped to 1-9 both overall and in the conference.
GIRLS SOCCER BISHOP McGUINNESS, SE GUILFORD
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness surged past Southeast Guilford 5-2 in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday at Bishop.
Anna Krawczyk had a goal and an assist for the Villains (11-2), who trailed 2-1 at halftime. Anna Aufrance, Claire Clampett, Justine Grimsley and Katelynn Williams each had a goal, while Emilia Pirkl added an assist.
Emily Agejew made two saves in goal for Bishop, which outshot Southeast 18-6 in the second half.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Ledford fell 5-2 against host Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday.
Sarah Ledbetter and Julissa Alvarez each had a goal for the Panthers (6-5-2 overall, 2-2 conference), who trailed 3-0 at halftime. Maddie Callahan and Lacie Williams split time in goal.
THOMASVILLE, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville lost 9-0 against Lexington in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs, who trailed 3-0 at halftime, dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
TRACK AT LEDFORD
WALLBURG — Ledford’s girls won 72-54 and Oak Grove’s boys won 79-63 in a head-to-head meet Wednesday at Ledford.
Winning events for the Panthers were: Laura Evans, Korbin Russell, Quentin Green, Brea White, Parker Cheek, Rhianna Roberts, Jose Ontiveros, Isaac Reyna, Aramy Grier, Cameron Walker, Kaylen McDow and Xavier Todd, as well as the girls 4x200, girls 4x100, girls 4x400 and boys 4x400 relays.
Winning events for the Grizzlies were: Wanda Hairston, Rachel Vannoy, Mason McMillan, Joshua Vogl, Chloe Koper, Evan Walters, Nathan Murphy, Luke Bowman, Natalia Everhart, Carter Tyree, Ciara Major, Melody Murray and Collin Frank, plus the girls 4x800, boys 4x800, boys 4x200 and boys 4x100 relays.
