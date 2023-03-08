HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford raced past Page 11-1 in six innings Tuesday in Metro 4A Conference baseball at Southwest.
Tanner Royals had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI to lead the Cowboys (2-1), who scored seven straight runs over the fifth and sixth innings.
Evan Hyde added two hits and two RBIs, while Wyatt Stanley doubled twice and drove in one run. Devin Hernandez also had two RBIs.
Royals also got the pitching win, striking out five while allowing one hit and no walks in five innings. Ryan Berry added a four-batter sixth inning.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CANNON
CONCORD – High Point Christian topped Cannon 8-6 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Cannon.
Maddox Perez and Owen Smith each hit a home run and drove in two RBIs for the Cougars (3-0). Bryson Smith also had a home run and an RBI.
Hunter Kelley struck out five while not allowing an earned run in two innings, while King struck out three in 1 1/3 hitless innings.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
MATTHEWS – Wesleyan Christian crushed Carmel Christian 15-0 in four innings in baseball Tuesday at Carmel Christian.
Domaine Vann had three hits, including a home run and a double, and four RBIs to lead the Trojans (2-0). Nick Leonard had three hits and an RBI. Grayson McDonald had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Nick Papciak had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs.
Hudson Lance struck out nine while allowing one hit and one walk in earning the complete-game win.
TRINITY, WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Trinity defeated rival Wheatmore 12-5 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Tuesday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference, while the Warriors dipped to 2-1 and 0-1.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, SOUTH DAVIDSON
DENTON – Bishop McGuinness beat South Davidson 12-1 in five innings Tuesday in nonconference baseball at South Davidson.
Ben Williams, Luke Zakrzewski and Xander Loncar pitched for the Villains (2-0).
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, DUDLEY
HIGH POINT – High Point Central lost 26-1 in three innings against Dudley in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Central.
Sa’Quawn Manning scored a run to highlight the Bison (1-1).
RAGSDALE, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale beat Northern Guilford 4-0 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Northern.
Owen Robinson had two hits and an RBI to lead the Tigers (2-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Cole Moebius also had a hit while Jaxson Davis and Braden Bradford each had an RBI.
Garrett Crum got the pitching win, striking out seven while allowing four hits and one walk in six innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
TRINITY, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
TRINITY – Trinity beat High Point Central 9-0 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-2-1 while the Bison dropped to 0-2.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, R.J. REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Southwest Guilford topped host R.J. Reynolds 2-1 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday.
Lindsey Swift and Peyton Flynn each scored a goal for the Cowgirls (1-0). Zyahna Henry added an assist, while Laurel Collins got the win in goal.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
MATTHEWS – Wesleyan Christian defeated host Carmel Christian 1-0 in overtime Tuesday in girls soccer.
The Trojans, highlighted by Madison Casteen, improved to 1-1.
LACROSSE
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Southwest Guilford defeated North Davidson 12-5 in nonconference girls lacrosse Tuesday at North.
The Cowgirls improved to 3-1.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, PAGE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 12-10 in eight innings against Page in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls dipped to 2-1.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, WEST ROWAN
HIGH POINT – West Rowan edged High Point Christian 12-10 in nonconference softball Tuesday at Wallburg Baptist Church. The game was stopped after five innings due to darkness.
Maci Burkhart had three hits and two RBIs while Lexi Hall had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Cougars (2-1). Blakely Bowman also had two hits, while Hailey Allred had a hit and two RBIs.
Hall struck out three in 2 1/3 innings in the circle while Paisley Dixon struck out two in 2 2/3 innings.
LEDFORD, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO – Ledford raced past West Davidson 20-1 in five innings Tuesday in nonconference baseball at West Davidson.
Wilmer Martinez had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Panthers (), who totaled 16 hits. Jadden Rodriguez also doubled three times and drove in four, while Gabe Barker also had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three.
Garrett Roark got the pitching win, striking out nine while allowing one hit and three walks in four innings.
BOYS TENNIS
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness swept Calvary Day 9-0 in nonconference boys tennis Tuesday at Tanglewood Park.
Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Connor WHalen, Tyler Sturgill, John Hutchinson and Chase Wiedwald won in singles for the Villains (1-1). Hanflink/Hackman, Whalen/Sturgill and Wiedwald/Bo Smith won in doubles.
WHEATMORE, ASHEBORO
TRINITY – Wheatmore topped Asheboro 7-2 in nonconference boys tennis Tuesday at Wheatmore.
Jacob Younts, Collin Burgess, Sam Greene, Avery Plummer and Hunter Moore won in singles for the Warriors (2-0). Younts/Burgess and Greene/Moore won in doubles.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, ATKINS
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness rolled past Atkins 14-4 in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont boys lacrosse Tuesday at Bishop.
Mason Payne and Tanner Cave each scored five goals to lead the Villains (2-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Matt Cetrone added two goals and three assists, while John Miller and Miles Fuehler, who also had an assist, each scored one goal.
In the girls match, Bishop fell 14-13 in overtime to move to 1-3 and 0-1.
