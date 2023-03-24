GUILFORD COUNTY — Southern Guilford defeated Northeast Guilford 4-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southern.
Elizabeth Cook and Courtney Griffith each had two goals and an assist for the Storm (1-7 overall, 1-1 conference). Vanessa Martinez Meza had two assists while Marely Martinez-Aquino had one. Danielle Walker made two saves in earning the shutout.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, EASTERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — High Point Central fell 2-1 against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Correll-Morris Field. The Bison dipped to 1-6-1 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford lost 2-0 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Northern Guilford. The Cowgirls fell to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson tied Providence Grove 1-1 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Brown Middle. The Golden Eagles moved to 4-1-1.
RAGSDALE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale outlasted Southeast Guilford 2-1 in overtime in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers, who scored in the second overtime period, improved to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Wheatmore edged North Davidson 1-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at North Davidson. The Warriors improved to 9-0.
BASEBALL T.W. ANDREWS, SMITH
HIGH POINT — T.W. Andrews lost 15-3 against Smith in nonconference baseball Thursday at Andrews. The Red Raiders moved to 3-3.
LACROSSE HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Central lost 21-5 against Atkins in conference girls lacrosse Thursday at Atkins. The Bison moved to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
BOYS TENNIS BISHOP McGUINNESS, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness swept High Point Christian 9-0 in nonconference boys tennis Thursday at Fourth of July Park.
Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Connor Whalen, Chase Wiedwald and John Hutchison won in singles for the Villains (5-2). Hanflink/Wiedwald, Bo Smith/Harrison Satterfield and Owen Aufrance/Everett Smith won in doubles.
BOYS GOLF AT PINE KNOLLS GC
KERNERSVILLE — R.J. Reynolds defeated Bishop McGuinness 146-175 in nonconference boys golf Thursday at Pine Knolls Golf Club.
Burns Handy shot a 41 to lead the Villains, followed by Sam Sherrill with a 42, William Grissom with a 44 and Gannon Grunwald with a 48.
AT MEADOWLANDS GC
WALLBURG — Oak Grove was first and Ledford was second in Thursday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys golf match at Meadowlands Golf Club.
The Grizzlies, led by medalist Aidan Wilson, shot a 149. The Panthers followed with a 162 in the six-team event.
Ledford got counting scores from Jake Bethune (36), Griffin Hawks (41), Javon Comer (42) and Isaac Shaver (43).
AT HOLLY RIDGE GC
ARCHDALE — Trinity took first while Wheatmore finished third in Thursday’s PAC 1A/2A boys golf match at Holly Ridge Golf Links.
The Bulldogs shot a 188, followed by Providence Grove with a 190 and Wheatmore with a 193.
SOFTBALL THOMASVILLE, TRIAD MATH & SCIENCE
GREENSBORO — Thomasville raced past host Triad Math and Science Academy 34-5 in nonconference softball Thursday. The Bulldogs improved to 2-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.