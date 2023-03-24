GUILFORD COUNTY — Southern Guilford defeated Northeast Guilford 4-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southern.

Elizabeth Cook and Courtney Griffith each had two goals and an assist for the Storm (1-7 overall, 1-1 conference). Vanessa Martinez Meza had two assists while Marely Martinez-Aquino had one. Danielle Walker made two saves in earning the shutout.

Trending Videos