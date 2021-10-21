Six teams from the Enterprise coverage area were included in the brackets for the NCHSAA state volleyball playoffs that begin Saturday.
In 1A West, Bishop McGuinness received the No. 5 seed and will host Northwest Piedmont Conference foe Millennium Charter, the 28th seed.
In 2A West, East Davidson is the No. 21 seed and visits No. 12 Surry Central, and No. 26 Trinity travels to No. 7 West Stanly.
In 3A West, Oak Grove is the No. 16 seed and plays host to No/ 17 Pisah while Ledford is No. 23 and goes to No. 10 Fred T. Foard,
In 4A West, Glenn is seeded No. 26 and travels to No. 7 Hough.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
CENTRAL CAROLINA 1A/2A CHAMPIONSHIP
TYRO – Top-seeded East Davidson lost 25-16, 25-18, 27-29, 26-24 against second-seeded West Davidson on Wednesday at West Davidson in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference tournament championship.
Lyndsay Reid had 27 kills and 22 digs for the Golden Eagles (15-5). Callie Warrick added seven kills, while Kara Mahan had 15 digs and 19 assists. Kaitlyn Wallace also had four kills, 16 digs and 18 assists. Kela Rich had 13 digs, and Lexi Brown had seven digs.
MID-PIEDMONT 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
LEXINGTON – Third-seeded Ledford fell 25-14, 26-24, 25-21 against top-seeded Central Davidson on Wednesday at Central Davidson in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference tournament championship.
Logan Palmer had 13 digs – eclipsing 1,000 digs for her career – and one ace for the Panthers (11-10). Charlotte Gray had eight kills, while Khyra Barber and Alex Graham each had five. Kensie Price added 22 assists.
CROSS-COUNTRY
METRO 4A CHAMPIONSHIPS
KERNERSVILLE – Southwest Guilford placed five in the top 25 during Wednesday’s Metro 4A Conference championships at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
Claire Monson led the girls, finishing 10th in 21:22.23, followed by Amanda Pipkin (11th, 21:31.55), Carolyn Isabel Davis (20th, 22:56.25) and Sarah Hall (24th, 23:23.12).
For the boys, Christian Woodbury was 15th in 18:34.74. Ben Runner was 39th in 20:17.24, followed by Broderick Farrell in 44th in 20:48.49.
Northern Guilford won the girls team total with 29 points, followed by Grimsley (47). Southwest was fourth with 95. Grimsley won the boys team total with 44 points, followed by Northwest Guilford (60). Southwest was sixth with 173.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4A CHAMPIONSHIPS
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn placed two inside the top 60 individually in the girls race during Wednesday’s Central Piedmont 4A Conference championships at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
Jada Todd was 58th in 26:17.07 while Aliza Taylor was 60th in 27:03.08 for Glenn.
Mount Tabor won the girls team total with 43 points, ahead of West Forsyth with 53. Mount Tabor also won the boys team total with 16 points, followed by Reagan with 59.
PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 1A/2A CHAMPIONSHIPS
TRINITY – Wheatmore won the boys race individually and finished second as a team during Wednesday’s Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference championships at Wheatmore.
Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood won the boys race in 19:39.00, followed by Hayden Yates in fourth in 20:37.00. Jimmy Smith was also in 10th with a 21:31.00 as the Warriors posted seven times in the top 25.
Providence Grove won with 23 points, followed by Wheatmore with 44 in the five-team field.
Trajan Johnson led Trinity in eighth in 21:19.00.
For the girls, Wheatmore’s Allison Hill was ninth in 28:31.00, followed by Brianna Hill (15th, 30:26.00) and Mattie Foshie (20th (32:16.00). Isabella Beane led Trinity in 21st in 32:19.00.
Providence Grove won with 22 points, trailed by Uwharrie Charter with 52 in the five-team field. Wheatmore was fourth with 89, followed by Trinity with 130.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 1A/2A CHAMPIONSHIPS
DENTON – East Davidson swept both team titles during Tuesday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference championships at Denton Farm Park.
East Davidson won the boys team total with 47 points, followed by South Davidson with 50 in the five-team field. East won the girls team total with 18 points, trailed by West Davidson with 50 among the three-team field.
East was led by top-five finishers: Gracie Prevette (second, 21:21.00), Fatima Cepeda (third, 21:59.00), Avery Tysinger (fourth, 22:44.00) and Chloe Montgomery (22:45.00) for the girls, plus Matt McLean (fifth, 18:35) for the boys.
Caleb Machorro (eighth, 18:59.00) and Matthew Bressi (ninth, 19:00.00) also had top-10 finishes.
SOCCER
LEDFORD, OAK GROVE
MIDWAY — Ledford defeated Oak Grove 5-1 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A match Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Ledford improves to 13-2-2 and 7-0-1 in the league. Oak Grove drops to 4-10-1, 2-5-1.
HP CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO — High Point Central scored three goals in each half and defeated Smith 6-1 in Mid-State 3A action Wednesday at Smith.
Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye and Christian Zamora each netted two goals for the Bison, and Benny Hernandez and Moses Byamukama added one each.
Hernandez dished two assists. Thin Ngwe, Zamora, Matt Wolff and Bryan Rivera had one each.
Central improves to 7-5-1, 7-2-1 in the MSC.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
FARMER — Wheatmore blanked host Southwestern Randolph 4-0 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A action. The Warriors led 1-0 at the half.
Wheatmore improves to 7-8, 6-4 in the league. Southwestern drops to 4-14, 2-9.
MOUNT TABOR, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE — Mount Tabor rolled past host Glenn 9-0 in a Central Piedmont 4A match on Wednesday.
