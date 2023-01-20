TRIAD — Dean Sink has been inducted into the George Whitfield’s Baseball Clinic Hall of Fame.
Sink, executive chairman of Mickey Truck Bodies, is a longtime coach and supporter of youth sports across the Piedmont. He was inducted during a ceremony Jan. 13 at Wayne County Community College in Goldsboro.
Sink was head coach of the Jamestown Jaguars, which won six AAU state baseball championships from 1997 to 2002 and a national championship in 2001. His teams also reached the semifinals in 1999 and 2002.
He accumulated a record of 350-28 — a 92.7% winning percentage. In 2001, Sink was awarded the AAU Coach/Volunteer of the Year.
Throughout his coaching career, Sink and his company covered the costs for players to play on his team. And at the conclusion of his coaching career he donated his equipment to the High Point Salvation Army youth baseball program.
Sink — a standout athlete in his own right, helping his Little League team win the state championship in 1965 and excelling in baseball and football at Thomasville High — remains active in local sports.
Mickey Truck Bodies sponsors the Triad Kick-Off Classic, highlighting the start of the High Point-area high school football season, as well as the HiToms baseball program. Sink has also contributed to the athletic programs at Ragsdale middle and high schools.
The induction was in conjunction with the 50th annual clinic hosted by Whitfield, one of the country’s winningest coaches over his 50-year career. He’s coached high school and American Legion teams in Goldsboro, Hamlet, Richmond County as well as at East Carolina — winning eight state titles.
SWIMMING AT GREENSBORO AQUATIC CENTER
GREENSBORO — High Point Christian won six and Westchester Country Day won three of its team matchups to highlight Wednesday’s swim meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Each school had 16 matchups, mainly facing schools from the PTAC. HPCA defeated Westchester, The Covenant School and The Burlington School in both the boys and girls scores. Westchester’s boys defeated The Covenant School and The Burlington School while the girls beat The Burlington School.
Placing in the top five for HPCA were: Addie Spencer (fourth — girls 50 freestyle, 27.54; fourth — girls 100 backstroke, 1:06.96), Bryce McDonald (fourth — boys 50 freestyle, 23.90) and Taylor Collins (fifth — girls 100 backstroke, 1:11.14), plus the boys 200 medley relay (fifth, 2:00.09).
Finishing in the top five for Westchester were: Ben Hunsberger (third — boys 50 freestyle, 23.21; second — boys 500 freestyle, 5:52.77) and the boys 400 free relay (Davis Williams, Kane Hollinger, Lukas Stofferis, Hunsberger; fourth — 4:12.08).
WRESTLING AT PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Wheatmore won 54-24 against Lexington but lost 42-36 against Providence Grove during Thursday’s tri-meet at Providence Grove.
Winning for Wheatmore against Lexington were: Essa Iqbal (113 pounds, fall 0:34), Cayden Smith (120, forfeit), Levi Johnson (126, forfeit), Trey Swaney (132, fall 1:44), Nate Edwards (152, fall 1:56), Dominic Hittepole (160, fall 0:45), Zechariah Starkweather (170, dec 9-4), Noah Browning (195, dec 8-3), Randy Spencer (220, fall 0:44) and Landon Watkins (106, forfeit).
Winning for Wheatmore against Providence Grove: Iqbal (113, forfeit), Smith (120, forfeit), Swaney (132, fall), Hittepole (160, fall), Starkweather (170, dec 7-4), Browning (182, dec 10-3) and Spencer (220, fall).
COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL DAVIDSON-DAVIE, GUILFORD TECH
THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College defeated GTCC 100-77 in men’s basketball Thursday in Brinkley Gym.
Jaheim Taylor had 19 points and seven assists while Chase Mebane also had 19 points to lead the Storm (17-0 overall, 12-0 conference), who led 49-37 at halftime. Trey Fields added 12 points and seven rebounds while Jahlen King had 10 points.
Raequane Key had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans.
MIDDLE SCHOOL AT YWCA HIGH POINT
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day won the boys team total during Thursday’s middle school swim meet against Canterbury at YWCA High Point.
Westchester won the boys team total 58-57 while Canterbury won the girls team total 86-46.
Winning for Westchester were: Davis Williams (boys 100 IM, 1:16.10; boys 50 butterfly, 34.56), Quinten Stofferis (boys 50 freestyle, 39.07; boys 50 breaststroke, 43.55), Emory Smith (girls 50 breaststroke, 46.90) and the boys 200 freestyle relay (Stofferis, Gabe Guzman, Kane Hollinger, Williams; 2:39.17)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.