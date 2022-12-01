HIGH POINT — Eight schools from the Enterprise’s coverage area — including five of the six city schools — will be participating in this year’s Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic basketball tournament.
Boys teams will include Southwest Guilford, High Point Central, Andrews, Glenn, Oak Grove, Southern Guilford, Piedmont Classical and West Forsyth.
Girls teams will feature Southwest, Central, Wesleyan Christian, High Point Christian, Glenn, Oak Grove, Southern Guilford and West Forsyth.
Play will begin Tuesday, Dec. 27, and continue through Thursday, Dec. 29, in the two gymnasiums at Southwest Guilford. Tickets will be $8 for an all-day pass and $20 for a three-day pass and will be available on gofan.com.
First-round matchups for the boys will be: Andrews vs. Piedmont Classical (Coggins Gym), noon; Southern Guilford vs. Glenn (Coggins Gym), 1:30 p.m.; Central vs. West Forsyth (Coggins Gym), 4:30; and Southwest vs. Oak Grove (Coggins Gym), 7:30.
First-round matchups for the girls will be: Wesleyan Christian vs. Oak Grove (Annex Gym), noon; Central vs. Glenn (Annex Gym), 1:30 p.m.; High Point Christian vs. West Forsyth (Coggins Gym), 3; Southwest vs. Southern Guilford (Coggins Gym), 6.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHRIST SCHOOL
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian lost 57-35 against Christ School in boys basketball Wednesday at Wesleyan.
Luke Morgan scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds for the Trojans (1-5). Jasean Williams followed with eight points, followed by Christian Little, Jordan Dancy and Kory Proctor with five points each. Hunt Jardina had six rebounds.
TRINITY, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
TRINITY — Trinity rolled past NC Leadership Academy 61-45 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Trinity.
Dominic Payne scored 27 points while Dylan Hodges had 20 points for the Bulldogs (4-1). Grayson Earls added eight points.
In the girls game, Trinity won 52-38 to move to 4-1.
HIGH POINT — High Point Central won its matches against Reagan and NC Leadership Academy during Wednesday’s tri-team match at Central.
The Bison won 42-40 against Reagan and 66-18 against NCLA.
Winning for Central against Reagan were: Jaelyn Carlyle, Brooks Robinson, Adam Nguyen, Savion Harris, Matthew Myers, Matthew Wolff and Nalou Maliphone.
Winning for Central against NCLA were: Carlyle, Aden Armstrong, Harris, Micah Gans, Samuel Palmer, Nylson Pacheco, Wolff, Winhtut Hla Shwe, Maliphone and Mohammad Khan.
WALLBURG — Thomasville won both its matches to highlight Wednesday’s tri-team match against Ledford and RJ Reynolds at Ledford.
The Bulldogs won 57-21 against Ledford and 66-18 against Reynolds.
Winning for Thomasville against Ledford were: Eriberto Torres, Marco Martinez, Taj Gabriel, Javeon Little, BJ Sivongxey, Josue Gomez, Carlos Vasquez, Jon Fuentes, Alex Henderson and Matthew Bankhead.
Winning for Ledford were: Jason Tran, Jake Cartrette, Adam Attia and Collin Schoeppner.
Winning for Thomasville against Reynolds were: Henderson, Torres, Bankhead, Owen Callicutt, Martinez, Little, Sivongxey, Gomez, Vasquez, Jamari Powers and Fuentes.
CHINA GROVE — East Davidson topped Jesse Carson 54-27 in a dual-match Wednesday at Carson.
Winning for the Golden Eagles were: Christian Peace, Jose Escobar, Mason Tucker, Joseph Myers, Logan Cribb, Joshua Combs, Cameron Garrett, Gavin York and Caleb Irwin.
THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College raced past Catawba Valley Community College 107-85 in men’s basketball Wednesday in Brinkley Gymnasium.
Aaron Ross and Elan Muniz each scored 20 points to lead the Storm (8-0 overall, 6-0 conference), who led 55-38 at halftime. Jahlen King added 15 points, while Jaheim Taylor and Chase Mebane each had 13 points. Mebane also had 10 rebounds.
DDCC shot 53% from the field while holding Catawba Valley to 46%.
