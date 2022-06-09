HOLLY SPRINGS — Holly Springs scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk, capping a three-run rally with two out in the bottom of the ninth, and defeated the HiToms 9-8 in Coastal Plain League action Wednesday night.
Gavin Troutman laced a two-run single that scored the tying run. A double and intentional walk loaded the bases, and Troutman scored the winning run when Nate Carriere walked.
All three runs were charged to losing pitcher Mathhew Little.
The HiToms (5-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after scoring one in the first on Vito Patierno’s RBI single and three in the second on a bases-loaded walk and Eli Weisner’s two-run single.
Holly Springs scored two in the third, and the HiToms completed their scoring with four in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk, Brandon Stahlman’s two-run single and Tripp Haddad’s one-run single.
The Salamanders (5-4) scored three in the fourth and added one in the seventh, cutting the deficit to 8-6.
Weisner (2 for 3), Patierno (1 for 4) and Stahlman (1 for 4) each drove in two runs.
HUSHPUPPIES, MUSCADINES
HIGH POINT — The High Point Hushpuppies scored seven runs in a sixth-inning surge that featured Drew Rabon’s two-run double and defeated the Mecklenburg Muscadines 9-4 at Truist Point. Dylan Ward was the winning pitcher in relief.
POST 87 HITOMS
THOMASVILLE — The Post 87 HiToms scored six runs in the fifth and defeated Mocksville Post 174 11-1 in six innings Wednesday at Finch Field.
Bryson King laced a single that drove in the game-ending run. Post 87 got on the board with three in the third, and Sam Ross popped an RBI double in the fourth.
Post 87 starting pitcher Mason Russell went four innings and picked up the win. He gave up a run and two hits while striking out four.
The Junior HiToms slashed 11 hits. Trace Aufdehar was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Dylan Story was also 2 for 4 with a double and two runs. Sam Ross went 1 for 2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Isaac Smith was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBIs.
BIG SOUTH NAMES AWARD
CHARLOTTE — The Big South Conference announced Thursday that its annual Female Athlete of the Year Award will be named in honor of former Campbell basketball coach and Big South Hall of Fame member Wanda Watkins, beginning with the 2021-22 honoree that will be determined next month.
The award was established in March 2000 to recognize the top female athlete from the most recently-completed season, and the candidates consist of the Players of the Year from each sport.
The Big South Male Athlete of the Year Award is named in honor of former Charleston Southern Athletic Director and Big South Co-Founder Howard Bagwell.
