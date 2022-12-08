HIGH POINT — Andrews crushed College Prep & Leadership Academy 101-43 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Andrews. Jaylen Bennett and Woodrow Jackson each scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (3-1). Tyriq Little added 14 points, followed by Marcus Pringle with 10 points as 11 players scored for Andrews. Jayshaun Butler and Jackson each added four rebounds. Jackson also had five assists while Little had four assists. Corey Pate had five steals.
OAK GROVE, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
MIDWAY — Oak Grove rolled past High Point Central 83-66 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Oak Grove. Max Van Weerdhuizen scored 27 points for the Grizzlies (4-3). Loucas Shoaf had 13 points, Gavin Stinson had 12 points, and Lane Kimmer and Dalton Van Leuvan each had eight points. Kamari Westray had 14 points to lead the Bison (0-7), while Jabriel Sellars had 12 points and Jacob Williams had 11 points.
In the girls game, Oak Grove cruised to a 61-16 win. Trista Charles and Avery Ray each scored 15 points for the Grizzlies (5-2). Jenna Gadd chipped in eight points while Savannah Tiller had seven points. Gabby Soto-Vasquez scored eight points and Eleanor Ilderton had three points for the Bison (0-7).
LEDFORD, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Ledford defeated East Davidson 71-41 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at East Davidson. Whit Denney had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (4-2). Nate Carr added 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while chipping in four assists and three steals. Bryson Allred had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
In the girls game, Ledford won 56-25 to improve to 5-1. Devon DeLellis scored 17 points to lead the Panthers, while Morgan Harrison had 12 points and Sarah Ledbetter had 10 points.
THOMASVILLE, WALKERTOWN
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville edged Walkertown 77-73 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs improved to 1-1. In the girls game, Thomasville fell 67-30 to move to 0-2.
WHEATMORE, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO — Wheatmore topped West Davidson 73-48 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at West Davidson. Parker Kines scored 22 points for the Warriors (3-2). Riley Strickland contributed 13 points, while Gavin Strickland added 10 points.
In the girls game, Wheatmore fell 59-39 to move to 1-4.
WRESTLING AT EAST FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE — Southwest Guilford split its matches with East Forsyth and Dudley during Wednesday’s tri-meet at East Forsyth.
The Cowboys beat East Forsyth 60-24 and lost to Dudley 57-21.
Winning against East were: Syed Ibraheem, Mohammed Madi, Jamir Surgeon, Donovan Edwards, Jackson Fulcher, Caillel Chong, Araj Dahal, Gay Do, Madi and Nathan Harmston.
Winning against Dudley were: Edwards, Fulcher, Dahal and Jayda Spence-Barnes .
AT ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Oak Grove lost 52-15 against host Asheboro and 72-3 against West Rowan during Wednesday’s tri-meet. Winning against Asheboro were: Brian Byrd, Carson Mendenhall and Isaiah McGuffin. Winning against West Rowan was Byrd.
AT LEDFORD
WALLBURG — Ledford lost 62-14 against Central Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference wrestling Wednesday at Ledford. Winning for the Panthers were: Adam Attia, Collin Schoeppner and Jake Cartrette.
AT HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT — High Point Central fell 60-18 against West Davidson on Wednesday at Central. Winning for the Bison were: Matthew Wolff, Winhtut Hla Shwe and Nalou Maliphone.
AT NORTHEAST GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE — Thomasville swept Northeast Guilford 78-6 and Western Guilford 84-0 to highlight Wednesday’s tri-meet at Northeast.
Winning for the Bulldogs against Northeast were: BJ Sivongxey, Dontae Smith, Josue Gomez, Carlos Vasquez, Jamari Powers, Alexis Perez, Jon Fuentes, Matthew Bankhead, Savion Carmichael, Owen Callicutt, Marco Martinez, Taj Gabriel and Javeon Little.
Winning for Thomasville against Western were: Smith, Gomez, Vasquez, Powers, Perez, Fuentes, Ricky Carson, Bankhead, Carmichael, Callicutt, Martinez, Gabriel, Little and Sivongxey.
