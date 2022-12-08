HIGH POINT — Andrews crushed College Prep & Leadership Academy 101-43 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Andrews. Jaylen Bennett and Woodrow Jackson each scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (3-1). Tyriq Little added 14 points, followed by Marcus Pringle with 10 points as 11 players scored for Andrews. Jayshaun Butler and Jackson each added four rebounds. Jackson also had five assists while Little had four assists. Corey Pate had five steals.

OAK GROVE, HIGH POINT CENTRAL

Trending Videos