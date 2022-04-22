BEAR CREEK — Ragsdale baseball edged Chatham Central 3-2 on Thursday in a tournament hosted by Chatham Central.
The Tigers improved to 10-9 overall.
HP CHRISTIAN, JEFFERSON
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — High Point Christian baseball beat Jefferson (W.Va.) 8-1 on Thursday in the Mingo Bay Classic at Socastee High.
Dylan Story got the complete-game win on the mound, striking out nine while allowing two hits and five walks.
HPCA improved to 15-8 while Jefferson, the No. 1-ranked team in West Virginia, dropped to 19-3.
SOFTBALL
OAK GROVE, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN — Oak Grove defeated Reagan 20-5 in nonconference softball Thursday at Reagan.
The Grizzlies, ranked No. 72 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 8 among 3A West teams, improved to 9-6-1 overall.
LEDFORD, EAST WILKES
RONDA — Ledford fell 9-4 against East Wilkes in nonconference softball Thursday at East Wilkes.
Sophie Wheat had a double, a home run and two RBIs to lead the Panthers (10-7). Averee Atkins added a home run and two RBIs. Zalma Ontiveros and Grace Henry each had a double.
Henry took the pitching loss, striking out three in 42/3 innings. Ivye Francis also struck out two in 11/3 innings.
LACROSSE
GLENN, W. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn lost 9-1 against West Forsyth in Central Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Thursday at Glenn.
The Bobcats dropped to 0-15 overall and 0-11 in the conference.
In the girls match, West Forsyth won 18-1. Glenn dipped to 1-15 and 0-11.
TRACK
AT PROVIDENCE GROVE
CLIMAX — Trinity won the boys team title and area athletes won 17 events to highlight Thursday’s three-team meet at Providence Grove.
Trinity posted 79 points to win the boys team total, followed by Wheatmore with 48 and Providence Grove with 48. Providence Grove won the girls team total with 99 points, while Wheatmore had 45 and Trinity had 27.
Winning events for Trinity were: Jonathan Hill (boys 110 hurdles, 17.10; boys 300 hurdles, 43.40; boys long jump, 17-06.00), Dylan Hodges (boys 400, 56.20; boys high jump, 6-02.00), David Makupson (boys 800, 2:18.70) and Gavin Garcia (boys shot put, 37-10.25), as well as the boys 4x800 (9:31.10), boys 4x200 (1:40.00) and boys 4x400 (4:01.60) relays.
Winning events for Wheatmore were: Zach Hazelwood (boys 1600, 4:58.10; boys 3200, 11:37.80), Peyton Wilson (girls 400, 1:08.20; girls 200, 29.50), Sa’Cory Maryland (boys 200, 24.10) and Rylee Reidling (girls discus, 92-02; girls shot put, 29-9.50).
