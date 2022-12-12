GREENSBORO — Ragsdale’s boys beat Mount Tabor 81-76 in overtime in the Phenom Tourney Town Showcase on Saturday at Smith.

Kobe Parker scored 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to lead the Tigers (6-1). KJ Burke added 19 points, while Hamid Sesay and DeShawn Cuyler each had nine points.

