GREENSBORO — Ragsdale’s boys beat Mount Tabor 81-76 in overtime in the Phenom Tourney Town Showcase on Saturday at Smith.
Kobe Parker scored 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to lead the Tigers (6-1). KJ Burke added 19 points, while Hamid Sesay and DeShawn Cuyler each had nine points.
ANDREWS, SMITH
GREENSBORO — Andrews’ boys lost 88-73 against Smith in the Phenom Tourney Town Showcase on Saturday at Smith. Keyshawn Gunthrop scored 27 points to lead the Red Raiders (3-2), while Corey Pate added 21 points and four steals and DJ Jackson had 10 points. In the girls game, Andrews fell 64-51 in overtime to move to 3-2.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, EAST FORSYTH
GREENSBORO — East Forsyth edged High Point Christian’s boys 51-49 in the Phenom Tourney Town Showcase on Saturday at Smith. Isaiah Sanders scored 20 points to lead the Cougars (4-5). Elijah Cathcart followed with 14 points, while Amori McCleod had six points. On Friday, HPCA beat Raleigh Christian 57-50. Sanders had 20 points, followed by Toot Clay with 11 points and Taft Johnson with eight points.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, PAGE
GREENSBORO — Wesleyan Christian’s boys lost 70-58 in the Phenom Tourney Town Showcase on Saturday at Smith. Stephen McLamb had 15 points for the Trojans (2-9). Benjamin Brown had 14 points and Trenton Jackson had 10 points.
AT NICK SGROI MEMORIAL
KERNERSVILLE — Six area wrestlers finished in the top three of their weight classes to highlight Saturday’s Nick Sgroi Memorial Tournament at Bishop McGuinness.
Bishop’s Jacob Regitz won at 160 pounds; while Andrews’ Elida Sosa was third at 113 pounds, Tristian Kirkwood was third at 160 pounds and Edgar Eviles was third at 285 pounds; and High Point Central’s Adam Nguyen was third at 120 pounds and Matthew Wolff was third at 170 pounds.
AT TRINITY INVITATIONAL
TRINITY — Trinity won four weight classes to highlight Saturday’s Trinity Invitational at Trinity.
Trinity’s Brayden Hall won at 113 pounds, Spencer May won at 120 pounds, Baron Justice won at 152 pounds, Gavin Hardister won at 182 pounds, Levi Dennis was second at 126 pounds and Charles Shaefer was second at 145 pounds; while East Davidson’s Joseph Myers was third at 138 pounds and Cameron Garrett was third at 182 pounds.
AT JOE VIA MEMORIAL
WALNUT COVE — Over a dozen area wrestlers placed in the top three of their weight classes to highlight Saturday’s Joe Via Memorial Tournament at South Stokes.
Ledford’s Jake Cartrette was second at 113 pounds and Collin Schoeppner was second at 138 pounds; Oak Grove’s Carson Mendenhall was second at 170 pounds, Isaiah McGuffin was second at 220 pounds, Brian Byrd was third at 160 pounds and Blake Shinault was third at 285 pounds
Ragsdale’s Bradley Yokum won at 113 pounds, Riley Logan won at 126 pounds, Reid Conway won at 182 pounds, Noah Richardson won at 220 pounds, Alexzander Little won at 285 pounds, Kenneth Merino was third at 106 pounds and Isaac Sheehan was third at 120 pounds.
