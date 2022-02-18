JAMESTOWN — Second-seeded Ragsdale defeated third-seeded Northern Guilford 64-57 on Thursday at Ragsdale in the semifinals of the Metro 4A Conference boys basketball tournament. Kobe Parker scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Tigers (19-5), followed by Ron Jones with 12 points and five rebounds, Aaron Fant with 11 points and Jah Saigo with 10 points and five rebounds. Ragsdale advanced to face top-seeded Grimsley in the tournament final.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, NORTH ROWAN
LEXINGTON — Second-seeded Thomasville beat third-seeded North Rowan 86-76 on Thursday in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball tournament at Lexington. The Bulldogs, who led 45-35, improved to 19-4 and advanced to face top-seeded Salisbury in the tournament final.
LEDFORD GIRLS, OAK GROVE
MIDWAY — Third-seeded Ledford edged second-seeded Oak Grove 49-47 in overtime Thursday in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls basketball semifinals. Aramy Grier scored 15 points to lead the Panthers (14-9), who outscored the Grizzlies 5-3 in overtime after the teams were tied 44-44 at the end of regulation. Morgan Harrison added 11 points, while Sophie Conger had eight points. Zaire Jones scored 16 points for Oak Grove (20-5), followed by Avery Ray with 12 points and Trista Charles with eight points.
WESTCHESTER CD GIRLS, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
BURLINGTON — Top-seeded The Burlington School topped eighth-seeded Westchester Country Day 56-20 on Thursday at The Burlington School in the second round of the NCISAA 2A West girls basketball playoffs. The Wildcats finished the season with an 8-12 overall record.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN BOYS, CANNON
CONCORD – Wesleyan Christian lost against sixth-seeded Cannon School 62-59 on Thursday at Cannon in the second round of the NCISAA 4A boys basketball playoffs.
Luke Grace had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the Trojans, who finished the season with an 11-17 overall record. Cam Parker added 19 points and four assists, while Donovan Strickland had six points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL HP CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian defeated Forsyth Country Day 43-21 in middle school girls basketball Thursday at HPCA. Sara Kate Carr scored 23 points to lead the Cougars, who won the PTAC championship by going undefeated in conference play. MJ Henning added eight points, followed by Lauren Sexton with six and Blakely Bowman with four.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL DDCC, JOHNSTON CC
THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College beat Johnston Community College 97-60 in men’s basketball Thursday at Brinkley Gym. LJ Rogers had 20 points and four rebounds to lead the Storm, who led 49-26 at halftime. Bryce Douglas added 11 points, while Uzziah Dawkins and Aaron Ross each had 10 points. Dawkins had five assists.
DDCC, who made nine 3-pointers, shot 54% from the field while Johnston shot 39%. The Storm forced 21 turnovers and outscored Johnston 32-14 in points off turnovers.
