JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale topped Southeast Guilford 56-54 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 9-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
In the girls game, Ragsdale lost 63-61 to move to 2-9 and 0-4. Mya Patrick scored 22 points for the Tigers, followed by Nicole Tarver with 16 and Ja’Maya Boddie with 10.
WENTWORTH — High Point Central fell 58-50 against Rockingham County in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Rockingham County.
The Bison moved to 1-13 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
In the girls game, Central lost 61-13 to fall to 0-14 and 0-4.
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford lost 64-58 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Northern.
The Cowboys dipped to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
In the girls game, Southwest lost 78-30 to move to 7-6 and 2-2.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington School edged Bishop McGuinness 53-52 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at TBS.
John Campbell scored 13 points to lead the Villains (9-4), who trailed 28-18 at halftime. Jamison Graves added 11 points, while Miller Aho had 10 points.
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford beat Smith 66-60 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Southern.
Jyi Dawkins scored 16 points to lead the Storm (10-3 overall, 4-0 conference). Jamias Ferere added 14 points while Jucqarie Love and Nick Blackston each had 12 points.
In the girls game, Southern lost 45-34 to move to 3-10 and 1-3.
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville defeated Mount Airy 55-51 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-2 overall.
In the girls game, Thomasville lost 57-13 to fall to 0-11.
MIDWAY — Oak Grove beat rival Ledford 45-32 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference wrestling Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Winning for the Grizzlies were: Dagan Strickland (120 pounds, fall), Juan Alcazar (126, fall), Zach Rine (145, dec 13-7), Brian Byrd (160, fall), Chase Robertson (182, fall), Zavian Jones (195, fall), Isaiah McGuffin (220, forfeit) and Blake Shinault (285, fall).
Winning for the Panthers were: Jake Cartrette (113, fall), Adam Attia (132, fall), Collin Schoeppner (138, TF 15-0), Tyler Schoeppner (152, fall), Anthony Rodarte (170, dec 4-2), and Omar De Los Rios Arroyo (106, fall).
