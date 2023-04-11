WILSON – Ragsdale baseball defeated Fike 8-2 in the Golden Leaf Invitational on Monday at Fleming Stadium
Cole Moebius had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Tigers (12-3), who scored six runs in the seventh. Chase Miller added two hits and two RBIs, while Braden Bradford, Owen Robinson and Dillon Bullard each had a hit and an RBI.
Moebius got the win in one inning of relief after Rylan Southern struck out eight in five innings.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD/CHATHAM CENTRAL
GUILFORD COUNTY – Southern Guilford split its doubleheader – winning 10-0 against Western Guilford and losing 1-0 against Chatham Central – in baseball action Monday at Southern. The Storm moved to 7-9.
HPCA, GREENBRIER CHRISTIAN/BLUEFIELD
MYRTLE BEACH – High Point Christian lost 4-3 in nine innings against Greenbrier Christian before rebounding 10-2 against Bluefield in softball tournament play Monday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Cougars moved to 12-2.
Against Greenbrier Christian, Blakely Bowman and Maci Burkhart each had a hit and an RBI. Lexi Hall also had a hit. Paisley Dixon took the loss striking out seven.
Against Bluefield, Hailey Allred went 3 for 3 while Burkhart and Hall each had two hits. Hall got the pitching win, striking out six while allowing three hits and no earned runs in five innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.