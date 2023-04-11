WILSON – Ragsdale baseball defeated Fike 8-2 in the Golden Leaf Invitational on Monday at Fleming Stadium

Cole Moebius had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Tigers (12-3), who scored six runs in the seventh. Chase Miller added two hits and two RBIs, while Braden Bradford, Owen Robinson and Dillon Bullard each had a hit and an RBI.

