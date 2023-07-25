BUIES CREEK – High Point Post 87 won 5-1 against Wilmington Post 10 in the first round of games Tuesday in the American Legion baseball state tournament at Campbell University.
The HiToms will face Pitt County Post 39, which hit a walk-off home run to beat Cleveland County Post 82 2-1, today at 4:30 p.m.
Landon Mowery drove in a run with a two-out single in the fourth inning to give Post 87 the lead. Then it plated four more runs in the fifth to pull away. Jake Little, who drove in one, and Tanner Royals, who drove in two, each had a run-scoring hit in the inning.
Dylan Story got the win in six innings on the mound.
HITOMS ROUT MARTINSVILLE
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The HiToms defeated the Martinsville Mustangs 14-4 in seven innings Monday in Coastal Plain League baseball at Martinsville.
Kane Kepley went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI for High Point-Thomasville (15-22 overall, 7-8 second half), which led 7-1 through two innings. Josh Caron also had four hits and four RBIs, while JD Suarez, who homered, and Austin Dearing, who doubled, each had two hits. Suarez finished with four RBIs while Dearing had three.
Will Sword got the pitching win in 4 1/3 innings.
WYNDHAM ADDS FORMER CHAMPS
GREENSBORO —Former champions Webb SImpson, J.T. Poston, Davis Love III, Brandt Sendneker, Ryan Moore and Jim Herman are among the golfers expected to play in the Wyndham Championship next week, tournament officials announced on Tuesday.
The tournament also announced former major winners Shane Lowery and Gary Woodland will be in the field.
Poston, who will make his seventh Wyndham Championship start, entered the 2019 final round trailing by three strokes but fired an 8-under par 62 and won the tournament by a stroke over 2011 champion Webb Simpson.
Love, who won the Wyndham Championship in 1992, 2006 and 2015, is making his 26th Wyndham Championship appearance, which ties him for second in most all-time starts with Fuzzy Zoeller. Love’s three titles are second to only eight-time winner Sam Snead, who has the most starts with 34.
Simpson, who leads the Wyndham Championship career money-winners list with $3,728,335 in 14 starts, has battled neck injuries and is working his way back into form. He captured his first PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship in 2011 and went on to win the 2012 U.S. Open 10 months later.
Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship in 2007, his first-career win, and again in 2018 shooting a course-record 59 in the first round, becoming just the 10th golfer in PGA Tour history to shoot a sub-60 round in official tournament play. The nine-time PGA Tour winner recently returned to competition following significant injuries and has only six starts this season. He is currently playing on a minor medical extension.
Moore finished tied for 21st last year and will make his 14th appearance at Sedgefield next week. He won the Wyndham Championship in 2009 following a three-hole playoff. Herman is a three-time PGA TOUR winner who hoisted the Sam Snead Cup in 2020 following his epic weekend performance when he finished 61-64, 15-under par over his final 36 holes, to beat Billy Horschel by a stroke.
Lowry won the 2019 British Open a month after Woodland captured the 2019 U.S. Open. Both are in danger of not placing in the top 70 in FedEx Cup points and qualifying the playoffs. Lowry is 72nd and Woodland is 90th.
HPU GOLFERS QUALIFY FOR U.S. AMATEUR
HIGH POINT — Charlie Barr and Gregor Meyer, two High Point University golfers, have qualified for the U.S. Amateur scheduled Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills in Colorado.
Barr, of Salisbury, was the medalist in 36-hole qualifying at Carolina Country Club, where two golfers advanced. He shot 65-72 for 7-under 137 and a 2-stroke victory over Joshua Martin of Pinehurst.
Meyer was the medalist as two golfers qualified at Willowbrook Country Club at Apollo, Pennsylvania. He shot 66-69 for 5-under 135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.