THOMASVILLE – Kelvyn Paulino Jr. roped a grand slam over the right-field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning to help Ledford walk off with a 7-5 victory over West Rowan in the HiToms Varsity Classic baseball showcase Saturday at Finch Field.

Angel Pichardo also had a home run and two RBIs for the Panthers (4-1), who led 3-2 in the fifth before the Falcons scored three in the sixth to take the lead. Gabe Barker added a double as Ledford totaled eight hits for the game.

Trending Videos