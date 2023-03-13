THOMASVILLE – Kelvyn Paulino Jr. roped a grand slam over the right-field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning to help Ledford walk off with a 7-5 victory over West Rowan in the HiToms Varsity Classic baseball showcase Saturday at Finch Field.
Angel Pichardo also had a home run and two RBIs for the Panthers (4-1), who led 3-2 in the fifth before the Falcons scored three in the sixth to take the lead. Gabe Barker added a double as Ledford totaled eight hits for the game.
England got the win in relief, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Southwest Guilford rallied past Community School of Davidson 8-6 in the HiToms Varsity Classic baseball showcase Saturday at Finch Field.
Tanner Royals had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Cowboys (4-1), who scored three runs in the sixth to regain the lead. Tyler Shafer also had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Evan Hyde had two RBIs.
Kaden Morgan got the win in relief for Southwest, which outhit CSD 9-7 for the game. Morgan struck out five while allowing one hit and no walks in three innings.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
THOMASVILLE – Westchester Country Day fell 7-3 against Northwest Guilford in the HiToms Varsity Classic baseball showcase Saturday at Finch Field.
Tate Vogler had two hits, including a double, for the Wildcats (2-1), who trailed 6-0 through three innings. Bryce Hooker added a hit and two RBIs as Westchester tallied five hits for the game. Vogler took the loss on the mound.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, NORTH DAVIDSON
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian edged North Davidson 5-4 in nonconference baseball Saturday afternoon at Oak View Baptist Church.
Trace Aufderhar and Maddox Perez each homered for the Cougars (5-0), who led 5-2 through four innings. Yates Sikes also went 2 for 2.
Dylan Story, who got the win, and Bryson King combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound.
PLEASANT GARDEN – Southwest Guilford’s boys and girls each finished in the upper half of the team scores during Saturday’s Alton Tyre Invitational at Southeast Guilford.
The Cowgirls girls were ninth with 39 points out of 18 teams, while the Cowboys were also ninth with 33 points out of 20 teams. Pinecrest won both team totals – the girls had 62 points while the boys had 101.
Posting top-five finishes were: Southwest Guilford’s Aniya Harris (fifth – girls 100, 12.3), Sady Moody (first – girls discus, 126-08; fifth – girls shot put, 33-00.00), Alaina Moody (fourth – girls discus, 95-08), Savion Brooks (fourth – boys high jump, 5-10.00), Joseph Horne (fourth – boys long jump, 19-06.00) and Jakari Squires (second – boys shot put, 43-08.00; second – boys discus, 134-06), as well as the girls 4x100 (second – 50.99) and girls 4x200 (second – 1:58.48) relays; and Ragsdale’s Harrison Howard (fourth – 4:39.59).
