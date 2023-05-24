Oak Grove logo.jpg

HENDERSONVILLE — Thirteenth-seeded Oak Grove defeated third-seeded West Henderson 5-2 on Tuesday at West Henderson in the first game of the NCHSAA 3A West regional baseball championship series.

The Grizzlies took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series with a chance to advance to the state championship series at home tonight at 7.

