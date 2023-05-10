TRIAD – Oak Grove captured a team title while four more individuals – including Glenn’s Chase McLaughlin, who was 4A Midwest medalist – advanced during Monday’s and Tuesday’s NCHSAA boys golf regional championships.
In the 3A West on Monday at Sapona Golf, Swim and Tennis Club, Oak Grove fired a team score of 310 – ahead of second-place East Rowan with a 319.
The top three teams and top nine individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next week’s state championships.
Lincoln Newton and Aiden Wilson each shot a 72 to lead the Grizzlies, while William McKenzie had a 79 and Cooper Barnett added an 87. Ledford’s Jake Bethune also qualified with an 80.
Also advancing were: Bishop McGuinness’ William Grissom, who shot an 86 in the 1A Midwest regional Tuesday at Colonial Country Club; Wheatmore’s Ryan Marshall, who had a 77 in Monday’s 2A Midwest at Pilot Knob Park Country Club; and Glenn’s McLaughlin, who shot a 66 in Monday’s 4A Midwest at Eagle Chase Golf Club.
The state championships will be Monday and Tuesday in the Pinehurst area. The 1A championship will be at Pinehurst No. 6, the 2A at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, the 3A at Foxfire Golf Club’s Red Fox Course, and the 4A at Pinehurst No. 8.
BASEBALL
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MURPHY
MURPHY – Eighteenth-seeded Bishop McGuinness beat 15th-seeded Murphy 17-11 on Tuesday at Murphy in the first round of the 1A West baseball playoffs.
Ryan Porter had a key two-run home run for the Villains (11-10), who will travel to second-seeded Uwharrie Charter for the second round. Luke Connor had two hits while West Graham had a three-run double. Tommy Mattox got the pitching win in relief.
THOMASVILLE, DRAUGHN
VALDESE – Thirtieth-seeded Thomasville fell 6-2 against third-seeded Draughn on Tuesday at Draughn in the opening round of the 1A West baseball playoffs.
Travail Barnes had a hit and a run for the Bulldogs, who finished their season with a 9-11 record. Owen Callicutt also had a run. Barnes struck out seven in six innings on the mound.
TRINITY, EAST GASTON
TRINITY – Sixteenth-seeded Trinity lost 6-3 against 17th-seeded East Gaston on Tuesday at Trinity in the first round of the 2A West baseball playoffs.
Jake Little went 2 for 3 for the Bulldogs, who finished their season with a 15-11 record. Cade Hill struck out four in seven innings on the mound.
WHEATMORE, WEST STOKES
KING – Twenty-ninth seeded Wheatmore lost against 15th-seeded West Stokes 7-0 on Tuesday at West Stokes in the first round of the 2A West baseball playoffs. The Warriors finished with an 8-14 record.
EAST DAVIDSON, EAST BURKE
THOMASVILLE – Seventh-seeded East Davidson beat 26th-seeded East Burke 10-0 in five innings Tuesday at East in the opening round of the 2A West baseball playoffs. The Golden Eagles (19-4) will host 23rd-seeded Shelby in the second round.
OAK GROVE, EAST LINCOLN
MIDWAY – Thirteenth-seeded Oak Grove won 8-0 against 20th-seeded East Lincoln on Tuesday at Oak Grove in the first round of the 3A West baseball playoffs. The Grizzlies (15-9) will visit fourth-seeded West Rowan in the second round Friday.
GLENN, HOPEWELL
HUNTERSVILLE – Eighth-seeded Hopewell edged 25th-seeded Glenn 4-3 on Tuesday at Hopewell in the first round of the 4A West baseball playoffs.
Christopher Shoemaker and Tyler Smith each had two hits for the Bobcats, who finished with a 14-11 record. Brayden Winters had a hit and an RBI while Gesean Hardy added an RBI. Peyton Kowalski struck out four in 6 2/3 innings on the mound.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, HICKORY RIDGE
HARRISBURG – Twenty-ninth seeded Southwest Guilford fell 14-2 in five innings against fourth-seeded Hickory Ridge on Tuesday at Hickory Ridge in the opening round of the 4A West baseball playoffs.
Tyler Shafer, Wyatt Stanley and Chase Niebauer each had a hit for the Cowboys, who finished with a 14-12 record. Jack Bliven and Devin Hernandez each had an RBI. Tanner Royals, Shafer and Connor Hartigan each struck out two on the mound.
RAGSDALE, DAVIE COUNTY
JAMESTOWN – Fifteenth-seeded Ragsdale lost 12-1 against 18th-seeded Davie County on Tuesday at Ragsdale in the first round of the 4A West baseball playoffs. The Tigers finished with an 18-7 record.
SOFTBALL
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
ASHEBORO – Thirty-first seeded East Davidson lost 10-2 in six innings against second-seeded Southwestern Randolph on Tuesday at Southwestern Randolph in the first round of the 2A West softball playoffs. The Golden Eagles finished with a 10-9 record.
LEDFORD, JESSE CARSON
CHINA GROVE – Eleventh-seeded Jesse Carson edged 22nd-seeded Ledford 1-0 on Tuesday at Jesse Carson in the opening round of the 3A West softball playoffs.
Alex Graham and Sophie Wheat each had a hit for the Panthers, who finished with a 10-9 record.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, KINGS MOUNTAIN
GUILFORD COUNTY – Fifteenth-seeded Southern Guilford topped 18th-seeded Kings Mountain 4-3 in eight innings Tuesday at Southern in the first round of the 3A West softball playoffs.
Avery Lowe had two hits and an RBI for the Storm (17-5), who will travel to second-seeded Oak Grove for the second round Friday. Kylie Misenheimer and Madison Goins each had a hit and an RBI while Kenly Brown added an RBI.
Brown struck out eight in earning the complete-game win in the circle.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Fourth-seeded Northwest Guilford defeated 29th-seeded Southwest Guilford 6-0 on Tuesday at Northwest in the first round of the 4A West softball playoffs.
Makayla Stefanik, who doubled, and Damyia McFadden each had a hit for the Cowgirls, who finished with a 12-11 record. Miracle Kendrick struck out one in six innings in the circle.
BOYS TENNIS
BISHOP McGUINNESS, PIEDMONT COMMUNITY CHARTER
GASTONIA – Fifth-seeded Bishop McGuinness swept fourth-seeded Piedmont Community Charter 6-0 in Gastonia on Tuesday in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys tennis playoffs.
Joshua Hanflink (6-1, 4-6, 10-3), Timothy Hackman (6-0, 6-1), Evan Sturgill (6-0, 6-2), Connor Whalen (6-2, 6-1), Chase Wiedwald (6-0, 6-1) and Tyler Sturgill (6-1, 6-1) won for the Villains, who improved to 11-4 and will visit top-seeded Elkin in the regional semifinals Monday.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS BOYS, NORTH LINCOLN
KERNERSVILLE – Third-seeded Bishop McGuinness rolled past sixth-seeded North Lincoln 14-4 on Tuesday at Bishop in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A boys lacrosse playoffs. The Villains (14-6) will travel to second-seeded Hickory for the regional semifinals Friday.
BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS, PARKWOOD
KERNERSVILLE – Top-seeded Parkwood topped ninth-seeded Parkwood 21-6 on Tuesday at Bishop in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A girls lacrosse playoffs.
Kate Dennen had eight goals and two assists for the Villains (14-3), who will host fifth-seeded Lake Norman Charter in the regional semifinals Friday. Ella Suire added six goals and four assists, while Kiersten Varner had four goals and one assist. Anna Hoeing chipped in two goals and three assists, and Sarah Pulliam had one goal.
Grace Khol (four saves) and Maddie Edwards (five saves) split time in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
HUNTERSVILLE – High Point Christian fell 9-0 against eighth-seeded SouthLake Christian on Tuesday at SouthLake Christian in the opening round of the NCISAA 3A girls soccer playoffs. The Cougars finished with a 1-16 record.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness defeated the North Carolina Leadership Academy 4-2 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at NCLA.
Anna Krawczyk scored two goals while Morgan Aho and Anna Aufrance each had one for the Villains (17-3 overall, 8-0 conference). Justine Grimsley had two assists, and Aufrance and Ashley Hawley each had one.
THOMASVILLE, EASTERN RANDOLPH
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville beat Eastern Randolph 2-1 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Thomasville. The Bulldogs improved to 2-14-2.
