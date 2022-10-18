WHISPERING PINES – Oak Grove placed four in the top 20 to key a first-place finish during Monday’s NCHSAA 3A Central girls golf regional at Whispering Pines Country Club.
The Grizzlies finished with a 270 total – well clear of second-place Asheboro with a 295 and third-place Parkwood with a 298 in the 11-team field.
Camille Lambert shot an 85 and took sixth place. Ella Ott added a 90 in ninth, while Zoe Crotts had a 95 and tied for 12th for the team’s three counting scores. Gracie Eanes tied for 16th with a 98, while Alena Clubb tied for 37th with a 116.
Ledford’s Addison Sage shot a 100 to tie for 19th and advanced to next week’s 3A state championship, which will be Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines.
Eastern Alamance’s Emily Mathews was medalist with a 74.
CROSS-COUNTRY
MID-PIEDMONT CHAMPIONSHIP
DENTON – Oak Grove won the boys race and swept the boys and girls team titles to highlight Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference championship at Denton Farm Park.
Oak Grove totaled 25 points to capture the boys title, followed by Ledford with 80 in the six-team field. The Grizzlies also posted 28 points to finish first among four girls teams, trailed by North Davidson with 48. Ledford was fourth with 101.
Hunter Creech won the boys race in 17:31. Aiden Edwards (third, 18:15), Mason McMillan (fifth, 18:34), Kent Sidden (seventh, 18:47), Brayden Grover (ninth, 18:50) and Nathan Welborn (10th, 18:54) finished in the top 10.
Ledford’s Sawyer Dobbins (sixth, 18:43), Jorge Gamez-Santillan (18:48) and Jose Ontiveros (11th, 19:09) posted top 15 finishes.
In the girls race, Oak Grove’s Natalia Everhart (second, 22:25), Katherine Lockamy (fifth, 22:42), Chloe Koper (sixth, 22:51), Makinley Beers (seventh, 22:51) and Rachel Vannoy (eighth, 22:55) and Ledford’s Brea White (ninth, 23:10.00) also finished in the top 10.
VOLLEYBALL
EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – Second-seeded East Davidson raced past seventh-seeded Thomasville 25-8, 25-6, 26-3 on Monday at East in the first round of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball tournament.
Lyndsay Reid had 15 aces and 11 kills for the Golden Eagles (18-4). Kara Mahan added 17 assists and eight aces, and Kaitlyn Wallace chipped in nine kills and seven assists. Emma Anderson had three kills and five aces, while Lindsay Cook and Reese English had three aces apiece.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Fourth-seeded Northern Guilford topped fifth-seeded Southwest Guilford 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 on Monday at Northern in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference volleyball tournament.
The Cowgirls dropped to 9-14 overall.
GLENN, EAST FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – Second-seeded East Forsyth swept seventh-seeded Glenn 25-10, 25-8, 25-17 on Monday at East Forsyth in the first round of the Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball tournament.
The Ladycats moved to 7-16 overall.
RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Second-seeded Western Guilford beat seventh-seeded Ragsdale 25-13, 25-15, 25-20 on Monday at Western in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference volleyball tournament.
The Tigers dipped to 5-15 overall.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, ATKINS
GREENSBORO – Third-seeded Southern Guilford lost to sixth-seeded Atkins 25-16, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17 on Monday at Southern in the first round of the Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball tournament.
The Storm moved to 10-13 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SMITH
HIGH POINT – High Point Central fell 8-0 against Smith in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Monday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Bison moved to 7-10-1 overall and 5-3-1 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON
DENTON – East Davidson rolled past South Davidson 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at South Davidson.
The Golden Eagles improved to 15-3-1 overall and 10-0 in the conference.
GLENN, RJ REYNOLDS
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn fell 4-0 against RJ Reynolds in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at Glenn.
Alexiz Memije made four saves while Bryan Almaguer made one for the Bobcats (6-9-3 overall, 3-7-1 conference).
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Ledford beat Montgomery Central 3-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Monday at Montgomery Central.
Camden Way, Gabe Depontes and Adrian Luna each scored for the Panthers (12-5-1 overall, 6-1 conference). Jose Ontiveros, Ethan Bello-Vazquez and Liam Pierce each had an assist. Cooper Reich made five saves in goal.
OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove won 1-0 against rival North Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Monday at Oak Grove.
Aiden Daugherty scored off an assist by Ethan Vandiver for the Grizzlies (6-11-2 overall, 3-4 conference). Noah Van Newkirk made five saves in goal.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE – Trinity beat Providence Grove 6-1 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Monday at Providence Grove.
The Bulldogs improved to 12-3-2 overall and 7-0-2 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, THOMASVILLE
TRINITY – Wheatmore rolled past Thomasville 9-0 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Wheatmore.
Riley Queen had two goals and one assist while Anakin Leister had one goal and two assists for the Warriors (14-0-4). Carter Queen, Daylin Ludwick, Jaxson Hatcher, Daniel Pasillas, Owen Bailey and Hayden Hemming each had a goal. Ryan Baynard, Cooper Phillips and Luke Beasley each had an assist. Nick Galloway and Hunter Boyles each made a save in goal.
BASKETBALL
PRESEASON JAMBOREE SET FOR NOV. 5
TRIAD – TW Andrews and Dudley will host the 13th annual Quick Preseason Jamboree on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The event will feature 30 girls basketball teams from across the area. Tickets will be $10 for an all-day pass to both sites, which will play 40 games overall in two gyms at each site.
Teams from the Triad will include: Dudley, Parkland, Page, Eastern Guilford, Piedmont Classical, Andrews, NC Leadership Academy, Forsyth Home Educators, West Forsyth and Southern Guilford.
