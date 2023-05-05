WELCOME – Oak Grove toppled rival Ledford 6-0 in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball tournament championship Thursday at North Davidson.
Ethan Yarbrough pitched a complete-game three-hitter, striking out eight while walking one, to key the Grizzlies (14-9), who won their second straight conference tournament title.
Oak Grove scored twice in each of the first two innings, then tacked on single runs in the third and the sixth. Dawson Shelton went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Grizzlies, while Landon Dixon also homered and drove in three.
Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had a pair of hits for the Panthers (18-4), the conference’s regular-season champions. Gabe Barker took the pitching loss, striking out three in five innings.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness lost 9-1 against Cornerstone Charter in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball tournament championship Thursday at Bishop. The Villains dipped to 10-10.
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Trinity fell 4-0 against Randleman in the PAC 1A/2A baseball tournament championship Thursday at Randleman.
Ethan Willard took the pitching loss, despite allowing just two hits in four innings. Jaxson Coble and Willard each had a hit for the Bulldogs (15-10).
BASKETBALL
WESLEYAN HIRES YOUNG TO COACH VARSITY BOYS
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian has hired Victory Young as its varsity boys basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.
Young has most recently been the JV boys coach at Greensboro Day. Previously he was the head varsity basketball coach and football coach at Wayne Christian in Goldsboro. He’s also coached AAU in the Greensboro area.
Young, a Goldsboro native, played at Goldsboro High and later at Mount Olive.
“Basketball and academics are very important to me," Young said in a release from the school, “but even more important is being a Godly example to the young men I coach. I want these student athletes to take what they learn during their time in Wesleyan’s program into life after high school and college.”
He replaces Noah Adams, who coached one season after C.J. Lee departed to become an assistant coach at UNCG. The Trojans, an NCISAA 4A independent program, went 10-18 this season and bowed out in the first round of the playoffs.
OAK GROVE’S ESSICK PROMOTED TO VARSITY BOYS COACH
MIDWAY – Will Essick will become the new varsity boys basketball at Oak Grove, the school announced Friday.
Essick, a Ledford graduate, has been the JV boys coach at the school the last two seasons – accumulating a 33-7 record. He replaces Todd Rausch, the program’s only coach in its six-year history.
The Grizzlies won 30 games in Rausch’s tenure, steadily improving from a winless season in 2017 and a one-win season in 2018 to 12 wins this season and an appearance in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference tournament championship.
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN – Southwest Guilford edged rival Ragsdale 2-0 in overtime Thursday in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer at Ragsdale.
Hailey Peterson scored twice for the Cowgirls, while Laura Ortiz-Gomez had an assist. Laurel Collins got the win in goal.
Southwest improved to 10-6 overall and 7-5 in the conference, while the Tigers dipped to 7-11-1 and 2-9-1.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SMITH
HIGH POINT – High Point Central shut out Smith 3-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Correll-Morris Field. The Bison improved to 5-10-3 overall and 5-6-1 in the conference.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, EASTERN GUILFORD
GUILFORD COUNTY – Southern Guilford rolled past Eastern Guilford 5-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southern.
Elizabeth Cook and Olivia Gaster each scored two goals and dished one assist to lead the Storm (6-13 overall, 6-6 conference). Nyah McCauley also had a goal while Vanessa Martinez Meza and Clarisa Arphai-Sanchez each had an assist. Marily Robles made two saves in goal.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Wheatmore beat Uwharrie Charter 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Thursday at Wheatmore. The Warriors improved to 17-0 overall and 10-0 in the conference.
SOFTBALL
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian beat Calvary Day 8-5 in softball Thursday at Wesleyan’s Sandy Ridge field.
Alison Cheek had two hits for the Trojans (6-6), while Logan Jordan added a hit and an RBI. Maris Morgan got the pitching win, striking out two in three innings, while Sara Kate Carr struck out nine in four innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.