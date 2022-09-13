MIDWAY – Oak Grove outlasted Randleman 25-12, 18-25, 14-25, 25-19, 15-6 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Oak Grove.
Emma Sechrist had 12 kills while Bella Grieser had 11 kills for the Grizzlies (3-6). Tatum Tesh had 35 assists, and Olivia Dixon added 25 digs.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-16, 22-25, 15-9 to improve to 9-0. Morgan Williams and Sydnee High each had five kills, while Riley Rausch had eight assists and 12 digs.
HP CHRISTIAN, CANNON
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian fell 25-15, 25-5, 25-13 against Cannon in nonconference volleyball Monday at HPCA.
Lauren Boyles had 13 digs while Jordan Karpovich had 10 digs for the Cougars (4-9).
In the JV match, Cannon won 15-25, 25-19, 15-9. Landyn Smith had six kills and four aces, while Lila Allred had five kills and nine assists and Blakely Bowman had nine digs.
TRINITY, HP CENTRAL
TRINITY – Trinity swept High Point Central 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Trinity.
Karrington Batten had 18 kills and six aces to lead the Bulldogs, while Sarabeth Johnson had 10 kills. Faith Powell added nine digs and four aces, and Madison Burgess had 32 assists.
Trinity improved to 8-4 overall while the Bison dipped to 3-6.
GLENN, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Glenn lost 25-8, 25-4, 25-12 against Grimsley in nonconference volleyball Monday at Grimsley.
The Ladycats moved to 5-7 overall.
S. GUILFORD, WILLIAMS
BURLINGTON – Southern Guilford fell 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 against Williams in nonconference volleyball Monday at Williams.
The Storm dipped to 4-7 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford fell 6-3 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Northwest.
No. 1 Audrey Serb (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Jady Speight (7-6 (7-3), 6-4) won in singles for the Cowgirls, while No. 1 Serb/Anna McGinnis (8-1) won in doubles as Southwest dipped to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
BOYS SOCCER
THOMASVILLE, N. ROWAN
SPENCER – Thomasville rolled past North Rowan 8-3 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at North Rowan.
The Bulldogs improved to 1-5-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, FORBUSH
MIDWAY – Oak Grove fell 2-1 against Forbush in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Oak Grove.
John Carpenter scored off an assist by Aron Disher for the Grizzlies (2-7-1). Noah Van Newkirk made 12 saves in goal.
GIRLS GOLF
AT HPCC-EMERYWOOD
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day tied with Davidson Day for first place in Monday’s three-team match at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood course.
The Wildcats matched Davidson Day with a 142, while High Point Christian followed with a 148.
Madi Dial led Westchester with a 40, followed by Mary Frances Collins with a 49 and Ava Hoffman with a 53. Ashley Limbacher shot a 1-over 37 to lead HPCA.
AT WINDING CREEK
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson took third place during Monday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls golf match at Winding Creek.
Salisbury won with a 165, followed by West Davidson with a 173 and East with a 176 in the five-team field.
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – Oak Grove won Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference match at Meadowlands.
The Grizzlies posted a team score of 121, followed by Asheboro with a 157 and Ledford with a 180 in the five-team field.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
HP CHRISTIAN, IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY
HIGH POINT – Immaculate Heart of Mary defeated host High Point Christian 2-1 in middle school boys soccer Monday.
AJ Bartmess scored for the Cougars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.