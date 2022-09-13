MIDWAY – Oak Grove outlasted Randleman 25-12, 18-25, 14-25, 25-19, 15-6 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Oak Grove.

Emma Sechrist had 12 kills while Bella Grieser had 11 kills for the Grizzlies (3-6). Tatum Tesh had 35 assists, and Olivia Dixon added 25 digs.

