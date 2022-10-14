LEXINGTON — Oak Grove defeated Central Davidson 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Central Davidson.
Ciara Major had 15 kills for the Grizzlies (14-8 overall, 10-0 conference), who captured the MPC title with a perfect run through the conference. Bella Grieser added 10 kills while Bella Grieser had six. Jenna Gadd and Savannah Tiller each had two aces, while Hailey Kidder had two blocks. Olivia Dixon had 22 digs, and Tiller had 13. Tatum Tesh chipped in 27 assists, while Katie Maddock had 10.
HIGH POINT — TW Andrews topped Reidsville 3-2 in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Andrews.
The Red Raiders improve to 4-15 overall and 2-10 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford lost 25-15, 25-23, 25-16 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls moved to 9-13 overall and 5-9 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
LEWISVILLE — High Point Christian swept Forsyth Country Day 25-7, 25-13, 25-10 in PTAC volleyball Thursday at Forsyth Country Day.
MJ Henning had 11 kills and four aces for the Cougars (11-13 overall, 7-2 conference). Mary Douglas Hayworth added nine kills and three aces while Kinslee Britton had eight kills, 10 assists and seven aces. Lauren Boyles had 14 digs and Jordan Karpovich had 10. Sophie Braetzkus had 14 assists.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, BETHANY COMMUNITY
SUMMERFIELD — Bishop McGuinness raced past Bethany Community 25-8, 25-12, 25-13 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Thursday at Bethany.
Jeanna Hauk had eight kills and eight assists for the Villains (18-5 overall, 11-1 conference). Morgan Aho added six kills while Karstin Workman, Olivia Moreau and Nadia Slanker each had five. Hauk, Moreau and Grace Strader each had three aces. Emma Briody had 17 digs while Regan Haverstock had seven.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford fell 2-0 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Northwest.
The Cowboys dipped to 11-7 overall and 7-3 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
LEWISVILLE — High Point Christian defeated Forsyth Country Day 2-0 in PTAC boys soccer Thursday at Forsyth Country Day.
The Cougars improved to 6-13 overall and 2-8 in the conference.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day fell 7-2 against rival Caldwell in PTAC girls tennis Thursday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts.
No. 1 Helen Clodfelter (6-1, 6-2) won in singles for the Wildcats while No. 3 Hadley Briggs/Morgan Elliott (8-6) won in doubles.
MIDWAY — Oak Grove took the top five positions in winning Thursday’s boys cross-country meet against Ledford and Central Davidson at Oak Grove.
Hunter Creech won the race in 18 minutes, 41 seconds for the Grizzlies, who placed 10 in the top 13. Aiden Edwards (second, 18:55), Mason McMillan (third, 19:05), Kent Sidden (fourth, 19:25), Brayden Grover (fifth, 19:28), Evan Messer (seventh, 19:32) and Xavier Lodle (10th, 20:30) were also in the top 10.
Sawyer Dobbins (sixth, 19:29), Jorge Gamez-Santillan (eighth, 19:54) and Jose Ontiveros (ninth, 20:13) finished in the top 10 for Ledford.
Oak Grove won with 15 points, followed by Ledford with 49 and Central Davidson with 72.
