SOUTHERN PINES — Oak Grove posted two top-25 finishes and took fourth place in the team standings to highlight the NCHSAA 3A girls golf championship Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club.

Ella Ott shot a 91-86-177 to finish in 19th place, followed by Camille Lambert (T22, 87-93-180), Zoe Crotts (T46, 102-93-195) and Gracie Eanes (T64, 110-102-212) for the Grizzlies.

