SOUTHERN PINES — Oak Grove posted two top-25 finishes and took fourth place in the team standings to highlight the NCHSAA 3A girls golf championship Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club.
Ella Ott shot a 91-86-177 to finish in 19th place, followed by Camille Lambert (T22, 87-93-180), Zoe Crotts (T46, 102-93-195) and Gracie Eanes (T64, 110-102-212) for the Grizzlies.
Fike won with a 269-252-521 total, ahead of second-place South Central with a 272-262-534. Oak Grove was fourth among 10 teams with a 280-272-552.
Eastern Alamance’s Emily Matthews was medalist with a 73-66-139. Ledford’s Addison Sage tied for 29th with a 94-93-187.
In the 1A/2A championship at Foxfire’s Red Fox Course, Bishop McGuinness finished tied for sixth in the team standings.
Eliza Ofsanko shot a 95-97-192 to finish in 28th, while Emery Grunwald shot a 110-111-221, which tied for 63rd, and Maddie Kunkle shot a 115-117-232 and finished in 71st.
The Villains totaled a 320-325-645, while Newton-Conover won with a 262-254-516. Pine Lake Preps’s Caroline Johnson was medalist with a 76-72-148.
In the 4A championship at Pinehurst No. 6, Pinecrest won with a 237-230-467. Myers Park’s Elizabeth Rudisil was medalist with a 67-67-134.
VOLLEYBALL OAK GROVE, FOARD
MIDWAY — Seventh-seeded Oak Grove lost 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 against 10th-seeded Foard on Tuesday at Oak Grove in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West volleyball playoffs.
Ciara Major had eight kills while Emma Sechrist had six for the Grizzlies (17-9). Olivia Dixon had 22 digs, Tatum Tesh had 20 assists, and Major had four blocks.
SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH, EAST DAVIDSON
FARMER — Second-seeded Southwestern Randolph defeated 15th-seeded East Davidson 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 on Tuesday at Southwestern Randolph in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West volleyball playoffs.
Lyndsay Reid had 16 kills, 14 digs, two aces and one block for the Golden Eagles (21-5). Emma Anderson added 10 digs, four kills and one block. Kara Mahan had nine digs and 11 assists, and Kaitlyn Wallace had eight digs and 12 assists.
BOYS SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, RABUN GAP
RABUN GAP, Ga. — Third-seeded Wesleyan Christian fell 3-1 against second-seeded Rabun Gap on Tuesday at Rabun Gap in the semifinals of the NCISAA 4A boys soccer playoffs.
The Trojans concluded their season with a 17-5 record.
HPU WOMEN’S GOLF
CONCORD — The High Point University women’s golf team finished eighth in the 54-hole Charlotte Invitational that ended Tuesday at Cabarrus Country Club.
The Panthers had rounds of 323-301-310 for a total of 70-over-par 934. Xavier won at 25-over 889.
Danielle Suh led HPU with a 229 total that tied for 17th. Sarah Kahn tied for 35th and Ella Perna tied for 40th while Ashely Chalmers and Darianys Guzman were among those who tied for 50th.
