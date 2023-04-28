MIDWAY – Oak Grove won 13-2 in five innings against Central Davidson on Wednesday at Oak Grove to complete a perfect run through Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball play.

Chloe Watkins went 4 for 4 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (18-3 overall, 10-0 conference). Allie Johnston went 3 for 3 with two triples and three RBIs, while Ayla Sneed doubled, homered and drove in two. Shae Grainger also had a hit and an RBI, and Alissa Russ drove in two.

