MIDWAY – Oak Grove won 13-2 in five innings against Central Davidson on Wednesday at Oak Grove to complete a perfect run through Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball play.
Chloe Watkins went 4 for 4 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (18-3 overall, 10-0 conference). Allie Johnston went 3 for 3 with two triples and three RBIs, while Ayla Sneed doubled, homered and drove in two. Shae Grainger also had a hit and an RBI, and Alissa Russ drove in two.
Russ got the pitching win, striking out 14 while allowing one hit in 4 2/3 innings.
EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson beat host Thomasville 20-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Wednesday.
Kenzi Cribb was 4 for 4 with a double for the Golden Eagles (10-6 overall, 9-2 conference). Maddy Bussard, who doubled, and Kyndall Williams, who tripled, both went 3 for 3, while Josie Baxley added two hits, including a triple.
Adalyn Boles got the win in the circle, striking out six.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford beat Southeast Guilford 5-4 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southwest.
Kory Lloyd scored three goals for the Cowgirls (8-6 overall, 5-5 conference). Avah Wright and Josie Tucker each scored one goal, while Paige Dowdy had two assists and Hailey Peterson, Peyton Flynn and Lindsey Swift each had one assist. Laurel Collins got the win in goal.
AREA FOOTBALL PLAYERS RECEIVE SCHOLARSHIPS
MEBANE – The Corrigan/Faircloth Chapter of the National Football Foundation awarded scholarships to 35 area football players during its 32nd annual banquet Monday in Mebane.
Each scholarship was for $1,000 and was presented to athletes from Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance counties. The scholarships are based on a combination of scholastic achievement, football playing ability and school and community service.
In 32 years of existence the Corrigan/Faircloth Chapter has awarded $831,000 in college scholarships to 818 scholarship recipients.
This year’s recipients included Southern Guilford’s Jason Creech, T.W. Andrews’ Ja'Shawn Harris, Southwest Guilford’s Lawrence Higgs, Glenn’s Tyshon Holland, Bishop McGuinness’ John Hutchison, Ragsdale’s Kelvin Oliver, Jr., High Point Christian’s Bryce Thomas and High Point Central’s RJ Wright.
EAST-WEST BOYS SOCCER ROSTERS ANNOUNCED
GREENSBORO – Luis Lopez from East Davidson has been selected to play in this summer’s N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star boys soccer game.
Lopez, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound midfielder, will join recently graduated seniors from across the western half of the state as they take on their counterparts from the eastern half. The West team will be coached by Ledford’s John Blake.
As part of the series of East-West games, soccer will be played Tuesday, July 18, at Bryan Park’s Macpherson Stadium.
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day won its conference boys golf match Tuesday at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood course.
The Wildcats totaled a team score of 172, followed by Calvary Day with a 176. High Point Christian was sixth with a 194.
Joseph Brinson fired a 40 to lead Westchester, while Coleman Schwartz, Ben Covington and Brooks Covington each shot a 44.
Owen Justice shot a 40 to lead HPCA, followed by Keenan Doyle with a 49, Jack Sharpe with a 51 and Lincoln Kennedy with a 54.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian beat The Burlington School 3-0 in girls soccer Tuesday at The Burlington School.
Haddie Sykes, Elle Gardner and Isla MacSween scored for the Trojans (11-1). In goal for the shutout win was Josie Martin.
