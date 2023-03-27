MIDWAY – Oak Grove defeated rival Ledford 6-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Friday at Oak Grove.

Alissa Russ homered and drove in two runs for the Grizzlies, who scored four runs in the first inning. Allie Johnston added two hits, while Shae Grainger, who tripled, and Ayla Sneed each had a hit and an RBI. Chloe Smith also drove in two runs.

