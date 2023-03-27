MIDWAY – Oak Grove defeated rival Ledford 6-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Friday at Oak Grove.
Alissa Russ homered and drove in two runs for the Grizzlies, who scored four runs in the first inning. Allie Johnston added two hits, while Shae Grainger, who tripled, and Ayla Sneed each had a hit and an RBI. Chloe Smith also drove in two runs.
Russ got the pitching win for Oak Grove (8-3 overall, 3-0 conference), striking out 16 while allowing two hits and three walks. Leah Leonard took the loss for the Panthers, who stayed within reach in the middle innings and pulled within 4-1 in the fourth.
Lily Moser had a double and an RBI for Ledford (5-3, 1-2). Sophie Wheat also had a hit.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE LATIN
WALLBURG – High Point Christian won 10-0 in five innings against Charlotte Latin in nonconference softball Friday at Wallburg Baptist Church.
Maci Burkhart went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Cougars (7-1). Laci Jarrell also had a triple and an RBI, while Lexi Hall had a hit and two RBIs.
Paisley Dunn got the pitching win, striking out six while allowing just one hit and no walks.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO – High Point Central beat Smith 24-17 in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Friday at Smith. The Bison, with back-to-back wins, improved to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford won 20-0 against rival Ragsdale in Metro 4A Conference softball Friday at Southwest. The Cowgirls improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference, while the Tigers dipped to 4-6 and 0-6.
BASEBALL
LEDFORD, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Ledford rolled past Central Davidson 8-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Friday at Central Davidson.
Wall had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (9-1 overall, 2-0 conference), who scored five runs in the fourth. Rodriguez added a double and three RBIs while Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had three hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Gabe Barker struck out seven while scattering four hits and two walks in earning the complete-game win.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped Northern Guilford 6-1 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday at Southwest.
Jason Parsons doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Cowboys (8-2 overall, 6-0 conference). Ryan Robinson and Wyatt Stanley, who homered, each added a hit and an RBI.
Tyler Shafer earned the pitching win, striking out 13 in six innings.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, HICKORY GROVE/ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian earned a pair of wins – beating Hickory Grove 2-1 and Asheville Christian 7-5 – in Saturday’s HPCA Invitational baseball showcase Saturday at Oak View Baptist Church.
Dylan Story struck out 12 in six innings to highlight the early game against Hickory Grove. Yates Sikes went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI in the later game against Asheville Christian. Evan Goodwin and Will Hodge also doubled, while Bryson King picked up the win in scoreless relief.
The Cougars (10-1) also picked up an 8-0 win against Gaston Christian on Friday. King hit a three-run home run while Sikes and Trace Aufderhar also homered. Jake Dunlap went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Tony Lopez struck out eight while allowing just one hit in four innings.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
CHARLOTTE – Wesleyan Christian won 5-2 in eight innings against Charlotte Country Day in baseball Friday at Charlotte Country Day.
Sawyer Black had a home run and two RBIs to lead the Trojans (5-1). Domaine Vann also had an RBI while Hudson Lance doubled. Ethan Gravely got the pitching win, striking out four in three scoreless innings. Grayson McDonald struck out eight in five innings.
LACROSSE
GLENN, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn topped High Point Central 10-6 in nonconference girls lacrosse Friday at Glenn. The Ladycats improved to 1-8 while the Bison dipped to 1-5.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford raced past rival Ragsdale 18-2 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Friday at Southwest.
The Cowboys improved to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference, while the Tigers dropped to 0-4 and 0-3.
In the girls match, Southwest won 11-3 to improve to 6-2. Ragsdale moved to 0-4.
