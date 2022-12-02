MIDWAY — Oak Grove held on to beat Randleman 59-56 in nonconference boys basketball Thursday at Oak Grove.
Max Van Weerdhuizan scored 20 points to lead the Grizzlies (2-2), who led 47-39 heading to the fourth. JB Shabazz added 10 points, followed by Dalton Van Leuvan with eight points.
In the girls game, Randleman won 62-52. Trista Charles scored 17 points while Avery Ray had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Zaire Jones chipped in nine points for Oak Grove (2-2).
RANDLEMAN — Wheatmore split its matches against Randleman and Southeast Guilford during Thursday’s tri-team wrestling match at Randleman.
The Warriors won 42-36 against Randleman but lost 59-18 against Southeast.
Winning for Wheatmore against Randleman were: Landon Watkins (113 pounds, fall), Cayden Smith (120, fall), Trey Swaney (132, fall), Dominic Hittepole (160, fall), Zechariah Starkwather (170, fall), Braxton Shoemaker (182, fall) and Renato Barron (285, fall).
Winning for Wheatmore against Southeast were: Swaney (132, fall), Hittepole (160, dec 3-0), Noah Browning (182, fall) and Barron (220, dec 4-3).
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day beat host Immaculate Heart of Mary in middle school boys basketball Thursday.
Joseph Hinojos scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats. Coleman Schwartz added 10 points, while Ben Covington chipped in eight points.
In the girls game, Westchester won 32-22. Medara Patron highlighted the Wildcats with nine points and solid defense. Maddie Taylor followed with seven points, while Charlotte Porter had six points.
On Wednesday, Westchester’s girls beat Salisbury Academy 33-18. Emma Hunsberger scored 10 points, trailed by Taylor with seven and Porter with six.
