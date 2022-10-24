TROY — Oak Grove pounded host Montgomery Central 54-20 on Friday and clinched at least a share of the Mid-Piedmont 3A football championship.
The Grizzlies, 9-0 overall, improved to 4-0 in the league as they stayed a game ahead of Ledford and Central Davidson with a game remaining next Friday. Oak Grove will play host to Central while Ledford travels to North Davidson, which fell out of the championship race with a loss to Central on Friday.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
WALLBURG — Alex Sanford ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns as Ledford defeated Asheboro 56-7 on Friday at Ledford. The Panthers improved to 8-1 and at 3-1 in the Mid-Piedmont Conference, remaining in a tie with Central Davidson for second place.
Ledford senior quarterback Alex Carr ran for 60 yards and one touchdown and passed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Kamden White and Canon Roberts.
THOMASVILLE, E. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville turned back East Davidson 33-29 in a Central Carolina 1A/2A contest at East on Friday.
The Bulldogs built a 21-7 lead by halftime and owned a 27-14 margin entering the third quarter.
Thomasville, 8-1 overall, improved to 4-1 in the conference, which is first overall and second amond 1A teams. East, 5-4 overall, fell to a 3-2 mark in the league which is second among the 2A schools with a game remaining.
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
HIGH POINT — Atkins edged High Point Central 13-8 on Friday in the last game of the season at Simeon Stadium for the Bison.
Central dropped to 1-8 and 1-5 in the Mid-State 3A Conference
RANDLEMAN, TRINITY
RANDLEMAN — Randleman rolled past Trinity 70-0 in a PIedmont Athletic 1A/2A contest at Randleman. The Tigers led 56-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs drop to 4-5 and 0-4 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO — Dudley romped past Southern Guilford 50-0 in a Mid-State 3A contest Friday at Southern.
The Storm slipped to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
BISHOP, W-S PREP
WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness fell 34-14 at Northwest Piedmont 1A foe Winston-Salem Prep on Friday.
The Villains, who fell to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the conference, trailed 8-0 after the first quarter and 20-6 at halftime.
GLENN, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth blanked Glenn 26-0 in a meeting of Central Piedmont 4A rivals Friday at Glenn. The Bobcats dropped to 3-6 and 2-4 in the league.
NCHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
Bishop McGuinness, Oak Grove and East Davidson won first round games in the NCHSAA state volleyball playoffs Saturday.
Third-seeded Bishop defeated No. 30 Thomas Jefferson Academy 25-7. 25-9, 22-25, 25-11 in a 1A West at Bishop. The Villains, champions of the Northwest Piedmont Conference, improve to 21-5 and play host to No. 14 Gray Stone Day on Tuesday.
East Davidson, the No. 15 seed in 2A West, swept No. 18 Providence Grove 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 at East. Leaders for the Golden Eagles included Lyndsay Reid (23 kills, 27 digs), Kaitly Wallace (17 assists, seven kills), Kara Mahan (18 assists, 11 digs), Emma Anderson (11 digs), Lindsay Cook (8 digs, 11 service points).
East, tournament champions in the Central Carolina Conference, improves to 21-4 and travels to No. 2 Southwestern Randolph on Tuesday.
Oak Grove, the No. 7 seed in 3A West, downed No. 26 Smoky Mountain 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies, champions of the Mid-Piedmont Conference, host No. 10 seed Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.
Southwest Guilford, High Point Central, Ledford and Trinity were eliminated.
Southwest, the No. 28 seed in 4A West, lost 25-18, 25-9, 25-14 at No.5-seed T.C. Roberton. The Cowgirls finish the season 9-15.
Central, the No. 31 seed in 3A West, fell at No. 2 West Rowan, 25-9, 25-8, 25-19. The Bison, runner-up in the Mid-State 3A, ends with a 15-10 record.
Ledford, the No. 20-seed in 3A West, was swept 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 at No. 13 East Rowan. The Panthers, who were second in the Mid-Piedmont 3A, finish 12-9.
Trinity, No. 32 in 2A West, lost 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 at top-seeded McMichael. The Bulldogs finish 10-14.
NCISAA SOCCER
4A PLAYOFFS
WESTCHESTER, CAROLINA FRIENDS
HIGH POINT — HIGH POINT — Giving up a goal just 14 seconds into the match, Westchester Country Day saw ample time to score at least an equalizer Saturday at Kennedy Field.
The second-seeded Wildcats never did as Carolina Friends kept making play after play and escaped with a 1-0 victory in the third round of the NCISAA boys soccer state 2A playoffs.
Shortly after Westchester started its opening possession, Soren Potthoff of the Quakers won a battle for the ball just on Carolina Friends’ side of midfield. Bourne dribbled into the attacking third, then passed across to Jason Bourne, who fired a shot to the back of the net.
Westchester finishes 11-4 while Carolina Friends improved to 12-7-1
