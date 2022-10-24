TROY — Oak Grove pounded host Montgomery Central 54-20 on Friday and clinched at least a share of the Mid-Piedmont 3A football championship.

The Grizzlies, 9-0 overall, improved to 4-0 in the league as they stayed a game ahead of Ledford and Central Davidson with a game remaining next Friday. Oak Grove will play host to Central while Ledford travels to North Davidson, which fell out of the championship race with a loss to Central on Friday.

Trending Videos