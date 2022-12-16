RANDLEMAN – Oak Grove fell 52-46 against Randleman in nonconference boys basketball Thursday at Randleman.
Max Van Weerdhuizan scored 15 points while Gavin Stinson had 11 points to lead the Grizzlies (4-5), who led 21-20 at halftime.
In the girls game, Oak Grove lost 65-46 to move to 5-4. Trista Charles scored 21 points while Tatum Tesh and Haley Long each added eight points.
INDOOR TRACK
AT DONNA DAVIS HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness finished in the top five in five events to highlight Thursday’s Donna Davis Holiday Invitational track meet at JDL Fast Track.
Placing in the top five for the Villains were: Ethan Connor (third, boys 55 – 6.83) and Arrington Culbertson (third, boys 1600 – 4:56.11), as well as the girls 4x800 (third, 11:21.13 – Mary Grace Lipscomb, Sofia Wollf, Ainsley Namen, Sofia Walters); boys 4x200 (second, 1:40.57 – James Rashord, Ethan Connor, Charlie Wolschonn, Michael Golamco); boys 4x800 relays (fourth, 9:32.78 – Golamco, Evan Sturgill, Nick Arnold, Culbertson).
WRESTLING
AT TRINITY
TRINITY – Trinity swept its matches against Providence Grove and Southern Guilford in Thursday’s tri-meet at Trinity.
The Bulldogs won 63-16 against Providence Grove and 66-15 against Southern Guilford.
Winning for Trinity against Providence Grove were: Edgar Vasquez Mora (106 pounds, forfeit), Brayden Hall (113, fall 1:25), Branson Simmons (120, forfeit), Spencer May (126, forfeit), Levi Dennis (132, fall 4:37), Gavin McCall (138, fall 1:58), Charles Schaefer (145, fall 2:14), Baron Justice (152, dec 10-5), Lawson Coltrane (182, fall 0:01), Gavin Hardister (195, fall 0:38) and Joey Smith (220, fall 0:36).
Winning for Trinity against Southern Guilord were: Vasquez Mora (106, forfeit), Hall (113, fall 1:06), May (120, forfeit), Dennis (126, forfeit), McCall (132, fall 3:07), Jaden Allred (138, forfeit), Schaefer (145, forfeit), Justice (152, forfeit), Hardister (182, forfeit), Coltrane (195, fall 1:02) and Smith (220, fall 0:32).
Winning for Southern were: Azarias Neely (160, dec 11-7), John Doe (170, forfeit) and Carter Bland (285, forfeit).
AT EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville won its matches against East Davidson 53-23 and West Davidson 48-26 during Thursday’s tri-meet at East Davidson.
West also defeated East 39-36.
Winning for Thomasville against East were: BJ Sivongxey (106 pounds, fall), Josue Gomez (113, fall), Carlos Vasquez (126, fall), Jonathan Rodriguez (138, fall), Jon Fuentes (145, MD 14-2), Alex Henderson (152, fall), Eriberto Torres (160, fall), Matthew Bankhead (170, dec 12-11), Marco Martinez (195, fall) and Shamon Smith (220, fall).
Winning for Thomasville against West were: Gomez (113, fall), Vasquez (126, fall), Fuentes (145, fall), Torres (152, fall), Henderson (160, forfeit), Bankhead (170, fall), Martinez (195, fall) and Sivongxey (106, forfeit).
Winning for East against Thomasville were: Jose Escobar (120, fall), Dylan Poole (132, fall), Cameron Garrett (182, fall) and Caleb Irwin (285, fall). Winning for East against South were: Lily Bolz (106, fall), Christian Peace (113, dec 7-4), Escobar (120, fall), Poole (132, fall), Michael Guy-Ramos (138, fall), Garrett (195, fall) and Irwin (285, dec 2-0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.