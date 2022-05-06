WALLBURG — Fourth-seeded Oak Grove defeated second-seeded North Davidson 3-1 in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball tournament championship Thursday at Ledford.
Dawson Shelton had two hits while Gage Doss had two RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (11-8), who scored twice in the first before each team scored once in the third. Oak Grove outhit the Black Knights 5-1 for the game.
Shelton struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings, while Brady Turner struck out two in 2 1/3 innings.
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Second-seeded East Davidson beat top-seeded West Davidson 8-0 in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball tournament championship Thursday at Finch Field.
The Golden Eagles improved to 17-7 overall.
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN — Second-seeded Trinity fell 16-0 in five innings against top-seeded Randleman in the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball tournament championship Thursday at Randleman.
The Bulldogs moved to 17-9 overall.
Jake Little struck out three in 1 1/3 innings, while Siler Parrish pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief. Ethan Willard and Andon Simmons each had a hit for Trinity.
WESLEYAN, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian won 11-0 in five innings against The Burlington School in baseball Thursday at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field.
Phillip Griffen and Myles Crocker each had a hit and two RBIs to lead the Trojans (17-5), who scored five in the second and six in the fourth. Thomas Bowman added a hit and an RBI, while Will Papciak and Nick Leonard each had an RBI.
Grant Aycock struck out five in 3 2/3 innings, while Sam Cozart struck out three in 1 1/3 innings. The duo allowed just one hit.
HP CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO — High Point Christian defeated Greensboro Day 9-1 in PTAC baseball Thursday at Greensboro Day.
The Cougars improved to 22-8 overall and completed a 10-0 run through the conference.
Owen Smith had two hits and three RBIs to lead HPCA, while Noah Hill and Sam Sapp each had two hits. Dylan Story (7-0) struck out eight while allowing just two hits over five innings, and Trace Aufderhar added five strikeouts in two innings.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO — Westchester Country Day beat rival Caldwell 13-2 in five innings Thursday in PTAC baseball at Caldwell.
Bryce Hooker had four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the Wildcats (14-4 overall, 7-3 conference), who led 8-1 through two innings and totaled eight hits for the game. Tate Vogler added two hits and two RBIs, while Carson Daniel had a hit and an RBI. Crawford Elrod chipped in two RBIs.
Daniel got the pitching win, striking out three in four innings. Vogler added three strikeouts in one inning.
SOFTBALL E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Second-seeded East Davidson fell 8-7 against top-seeded West Davidson in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball tournament championship Thursday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles dipped to 13-9 overall.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WALLBURG — High Point Christian captured the PTAC championship with a 16-6 win in five innings against Calvary Day on Thursday at Wallburg Baptist Church.
Mary Douglas Hayworth went 3 for 4 to lead the Cougars (12-6-1), who led 9-0 through two innings. Maci Burkhart added two hits, while Lexi Hall, Blakely Bowman and Sarah Kate Carr each went 1 for 1 with a double.
Hall got the win the circle.
FORMER BISON BEHE EARNS AWARD
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Lander’s Abbie Behe was named Freshman of the Year for Peach Belt Conference softball, the conference announced Thursday.
Behe, a multi-sport standout at High Point Central, led the Peach Belt in batting, averaging .444 for the season. She totaled nine doubles, two home runs and 27 RBIs, plus a slugging percentage of .565.
She’s the program’s first freshman of the year since 1996.
The Bearcats — who have gone 34-14 overall and 15-9 in the conference — will open their championship tournament today against USC Aiken at noon.
GIRLS SOCCER SW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford edged rival Ragsdale 2-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Southwest.
Kate Church and Josie Tucker each had a goal for the Cowgirls (12-9 overall, 6-6 conference), who led 1-0 at halftime. Lindsey Swift and Bella Tkatch each had an assist. Laurel Collins got the win in goal.
HP CENTRAL, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — High Point Central fell 6-0 against Asheboro in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Asheboro.
The Bison dipped to 5-10 overall and 5-4 in the conference.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO — Westchester fell 1-0 in overtime against rival Caldwell in PTAC girls soccer Thursday at Caldwell.
The Wildcats dipped to 7-7 overall and 2-7 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
TRINITY — Wheatmore raced past Randleman 9-0 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Thursday at Wheatmore.
Natalie Bowman, Ellie Garrison and Summer Bowman each had two goals and one assist for the Warriors (17-0 overall, 10-0 conference), who ended the game in one half via the mercy rule.
Haley Vazquez added two goals, while Mikalah Walls had one. Kara Comer had three assists. Victoria Lowe (one save) and Rian Perry split time in goal.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM — Atkins defeated visiting Bishop McGuinness 2-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday.
The Villains dipped to 14-3 overall.
LACROSSE BISHOP McGUINNESS, PAGE
KERNERSVILLE — Seventh-seeded Bishop McGuinness edged 10th-seeded Page 14-13 on Thursday at Bishop in the second round of the NCHSAA girls playoffs.
Kate Dennen had nine goals and three assists to lead the Villains (13-4), while Addison Vitola had three goals. Sarah Pulliam and Kiersten Varner each had one goal. Grace Kohl made 15 saves in goal.
Bishop will visit RJ Reynolds, seeded No. 2 in the West, on Tuesday at Bolton Park.
BOYS TENNIS WESTCHESTER CD, TRINITY OF D/CH
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day fell 9-0 against Trinity School of Durham/Chapel Hill in nonconference boys tennis Thursday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts.
