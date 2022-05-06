High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.