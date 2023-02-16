OAK GROVE BOYS, ASHEBORO
WALLBURG — Fifth-seeded Oak Grove toppled top-seeded Asheboro 67-61 in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball tournament Wednesday at Ledford.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 9:37 pm
Gavin Stinson scored 15 points to lead the Grizzlies (12-13), who trailed 30-24 at halftime. Prince Hall and Max Van Weerdhuizen each followed with 10 points. JB Shabazz had eight rebounds.
Oak Grove will play in the boys championship tonight at 7:30 at Ledford.
WALLBURG — Top-seeded Oak Grove rolled past fourth-seeded Montgomery Central 74-33 in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls basketball Wednesday at Ledford.
Zaire Jones had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Grizzlies (18-6), who led 45-17 at halftime. Haley Long chipped in 15 points while Trista Charles had 14 points as 11 players scored for Oak Grove.
The Grizzlies will play in the girls championship tonight at 6 at Ledford.
TRINITY BOYS, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
FARMER — Third-seeded Trinity topped second-seeded Southwestern Randolph 67-66 on Wednesday at Southwestern Randolph in the semifinals of the PAC 1A/2A boys basketball tournament.
Dominic Payne scored 30 points to lead the Bulldogs (20-6). Dylan Hodges followed with 17 points while Brandon Campbell had 13 points.
Trinity will play top-seeded Eastern Randolph in the boys championship tonight at 7:30 at Eastern Randolph.
T.W. ANDREWS BOYS, WEST STOKES
WALKERTOWN — Third-seeded T.W. Andrews edged second-seeded West Stokes 59-54 in the semifinals of the Mid-State 2A Conference boys basketball tournament Wednesday at Walkertown.
Keshawn Gunthrop scored 14 points to lead the Red Raiders (17-8). Corey Pate added 13 points, while John Shearin had 10 points.
Andrews will face top-seeded Reidsville in the boys championship tonight at 7:30 at Walkertown.
DAVIDSON-DAVIE, LOUISBURG
THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College raced past Louisburg 92-62 in men’s basketball Wednesday in Brinkley Gym.
Jaheim Taylor had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Storm (25-0 overall, 19-0 conference), who captured their fourth straight regular-season conference title. Chase Mebane added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Jonathan Foust had 12 points.
DDCC, which led 33-29 at halftime, shot 52% from the field for the game while Louisburg shot 34%.
