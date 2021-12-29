GREENSBORO – Northwest Guilford’s girls defeated Ragsdale 55-48 for third place in the HaecoIsHiring.com Invitational on Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.Erin Mackie scored 14 and Christian Atwatre added 12 for Ragsdale (5-5). Madison Young scored 22 to lead Northwest (8-4).
In other prep basketball tournaments in the area this week:
RAGSDALE, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – Dudley’s boys edged Ragsdale 72-69 for fifth place in the HaecoIsHiring.com Invitational on Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Kobe Parker pumped in 26 points, Aaron Fant 22 and Jah Saigo 13 for the Tigers (8-3). Spencer Hairston led Dudley (6-4) with 23.
LEDFORD, THOMASVILLE
WALLBURG – Ledford rolled past Thomasville 52-6 in a Davidson-Randolph Tournament consolation game Wednesday at Ledford. Army Grier led the Panther with 13 points and Aaliyah Townes had six.
BISHOP, N. BUNCOMBE
CHEROKEE – Bishop McGuinnes hit 14 3-pointers, eight by Dawson McAlhany, and drilled North Buncombe 87-56 in the semifinals of the Holiday on the Hardwood Tournament.
McAlhany led the Villains with 38 points and John Campbell and Riggs Handy had 17 each.
LEDFORD BOYS, OAK GROVE
WALLBURG – Ledford topped rival Oak Grove 58-43 in the semifinals of the boys bracket Tuesday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Alex Reece and Nate Carr each scored 14 points to lead the Panthers (6-1), who led 18-8 after one quarter and 25-17 at halftime. Connor Roberts added 12 points.
Gavin Stinson scored 14 points for the Grizzlies (3-8), while Lane Kimmer had 11.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, TRINITY
WALLBURG – Thomasville edged Trinity 77-70 in the semifinals of the boys bracket Tuesday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Janhri Luckey scored 26 points to lead Thomasville (6-2), which outscored Trinity 29-15 over the final quarter to pull ahead. Bryce McCoy followed with 13 points.
Dominic Payne scored 34 points for Trinity (10-2), while Dylan Hodges had 15 points.
WHEATMORE BOYS, E. RANDOLPH
WALLBURG – Wheatmore defeated Eastern Randolph 60-46 in the boys consolation bracket Tuesday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Kaleb Lockwood scored 14 points to lead the Warriors, who led 15-8 after one quarter and 32-19 at halftime. Jagur Williams and Adam Harrison each added nine points.
E. DAVIDSON BOYS, W. DAVIDSON
FRANKLINVILLE – West Davidson topped East Davidson 51-35 in the boys consolation bracket Tuesday at Providence Grove in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Brogan Hill scored 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles (0-12).
OAK GROVE GIRLS, LEDFORD
WALLBURG – Oak Grove rolled past Wheatmore 64-35 in the semifinals of the girls bracket Tuesday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Zaire Jones had 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies (9-3), who led 21-8 through one quarter and 39-12 at halftime. Avery Ray also had nine points.
Kylie Biggs scored 10 points for the Warriors (7-3), while Kara Comer had nine.
SW RANDOLPH GIRLS, TRINITY
WALLBURG – Southwestern Randolph defeated Trinity 67-49 in the semifinals of the girls bracket Tuesday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
The Bulldogs moved to 3-9.
LEDFORD GIRLS, E. RANDOLPH
WALLBURG – Ledford fell 45-41 against Eastern Randolph in the girls consolation bracket Tuesday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Sarah Ledbetter scored 23 points while Morgan Harrison had 11 for the Panthers (5-3), who led 30-19 at halftime.
S. DAVIDSON GIRLS, THOMASVILLE
WALLBURG – Thomasville lost 60-17 against South Davidson in the girls consolation bracket Tuesday at Ledford in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Laila Johnson scored seven points to lead the Bulldogs.
E. DAVIDSON GIRLS, W. DAVIDSON
FRANKLINVILLE – West Davidson defeated East Davidson 42-33 in the girls consolation bracket Tuesday at Providence Grove in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Emily Greene scored 11 points to lead the Golden Eagles (0-12).
RAGSDALE GIRLS, SE GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 47-41 against Southeast Guilford in the semifinals of the girls bracket Tuesday in the HaecoIsHiring.com Invitational at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
Christian Atwater scored 16 points to lead the Tigers (5-4).
RAGSDALE BOYS, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale topped Northwest Guilford 85-73 in the boys consolation bracket in the HaecoIsHiring.com Invitational at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
Jaylen Williams and Jah Saigo each scored 22 points to lead the Tigers (8-2).
BISHOP BOYS, FRANKLIN
CHEROKEE – Bishop McGuinness defeated Franklin 66-56 in the first round of the boys bracket Tuesday at Cherokee in the Holiday on the Hardwood tournament.
Riggs Handy scored 21 points to lead the Villains (4-4), who outscored Franklin 24-14 in the fourth to pull away. John Campbell and Dawson McAlhany each had 14.
