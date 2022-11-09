GREENSBORO — NCHSAA boys soccer championship matches will return to Greensboro for the first time in 40 years, the association announced Wednesday.
Macpherson Stadium, part of Bryan Park’s Truist Soccer Complex, will host this year’s boys soccer championship matches Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19.
It will be the first boys soccer championships in Greensboro since Page hosted in 1983. Grimsley’s hosted girls finals in 1993 and 2021.
The stadium, which in recent years has hosted the NCCA East-West All-Star soccer games, seats 3,000 and features a press box, scoreboard, locker rooms for the teams, spectator restrooms and concessions.
BISHOP’S JONES RETIRES
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness’ Charlie Jones will be retiring from teaching and coaching at the end of the semester, the school announced Tuesday.
Jones has been football coach and assistant athletic director at Bishop for 18 years total. He left at the end of the 2016-17 school year to work at Providence Grove but returned prior to the 2019-20 school year.
The Villains, who moved from the NCISAA to the NCHSAA in 2005, had their most success from 2008 to 2010 in which they went 25-11 overall, 14-8 in the Northwest 1A/2A Conference, and reached the playoffs all three years.
Bishop went 1-9 overall and 0-6 in Conference A 1A/2A play this season.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SECOND-ROUND MATCHUPS NCHSAA
• 1A West — No. 14 Swain County (5-6) at No. 3 Thomasville (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
• 3A West — No. 12 Ledford (10-1) at No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (10-1), 7 p.m.; No. 14 Crest (8-3) at No. 3 Oak Grove (11-0), 7 p.m.
NCISAA
• Division II — No. 5 High Point Christian (5-6) at No. 1 Asheville School (6-3), 7 p.m.
