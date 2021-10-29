Ten teams from the Enterprise circulation area earned spots in the NCHSAA boys soccer playoffs brackets announced Friday.
Among the first-round matches on Monday:.
In 4A West, No. 2 Southwest Guilford will host Page and No, 28 Ragsdale travels to Weddington.
In 3A West, No. 10 Ledford hosts No. 23 East Henderson while No. 22 High Point Central goes to No. 11 Forestview.
In 2A West, No. 9 Trinity will play host to No. 24 North Surry, No. 14 East Davidson entertain Patton and No. 28 Wheatmore goes to No. 5 North Forsyth and N
In 1A West,No. 2 N.C. Leadership Academy faces No. 31 Cherryville at home, No. 19 Bishop McGuinness goes to No. 14 Piedmont Community and No. 23 Thomasville visits No. 10 Langtree Charter.
MORE SOCCER
WENTWORTH — High Point Central blanked host Rockingham County 6-0 and earned a share of the Mid-State 3A Conference title with Atkins. The Bison, 9-5-1 did all of their scoring in the first half of their regular-season finale.
Central and Atkins finish 9-2-1 in conference play. The Bison and the Camels split during the regular season, with Atkins taking the first meeting and Central prevailing 6-0 on Tuesday.
Rockingham County finishes the season 5-11-1 and 1-11 in the MSC.
