HIGH POINT – Nonconference road matches against seven teams that qualified for the NCAA tournament last season a full-slate of 14 Big South contests are on the 2023 regular-season schedule for High Point University’s volleyball team.
The Panthers will also play host to the four-team Big South tournament on Nov. 18 and 19 in hopes of repeating as champs in the Millis Center.
HPU will have just two home nonconference matches, against Davidson on Sept. 8 and East Tennessee State on Sept. 10 as part of the High Point Invitational. The Panthers will have home-and-away contests against all seven conference schools that have volleyball, starting with Radford in the MIllis Center on Sept. 22.
Other home league matches are Oct. 6 against USC Upstate, Oct. 7 against UNC Asheville, Oct. 27 against Gardner-Webb, Oct. 28 against Winthrop, Nov. 3 against Presbyterian and Nov. 4 against Charleston Southern.
The Panthers went 14-2 in the conference last year. Both losses were against Campbell. The Camels fell to HPU in the tournament title match and become a member of the Colonial Athletic Conference today.
Most notable among the road nonconference matches is a Sept. 17 contest at Pittsburgh, which has reached the NCAA Final Four in the past two tournaments. The Panthers face perennial NCAA tournament teams Minnesota and Creighton in the Diet Coke Invitational on Sept. 14-15 at Minnesota and plays at TCU, another NCAA tournament team, on Nov. 21.
HPU opens the season with matches Aug. 25-27 against James Madison, Ohio and UMBC in the three-day James Madison Invitational. That is followed by the Army Invitational that includes Army, Liberty and Yale.
HIGH POINT – High Point University Men's Lacrosse Head Coach Jon Torpey announced the hiring of James Chakey as the Panthers' newest assistant coach Wednesday morning. Chakey will serve as the Panthers' defensive coordinator.
Chakey joins the HPU staff after spending the past two seasons at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland. He helped the Shoremen to a combined 12-19 record over the two seasons while guiding five players to All-Centennial conference honors.
Prior to coaching at the collegiate level, Chakey spent time at Cary Academy as an assistant lacrosse coach. Chakey was a four-year member of the Penn State lacrosse team (2013-2016), where he played under head coach Jeff Tambroni.
RIGGS STRIPPED OF CARAWAY WIN
ASHEBORO – Short-track veteran Jared Fryar became winner of Wednesday night’s CARS Tour Late Model Stock feature at Caraway Speedway when first-finishing Layne Riggs was disqualified late Thursday after a suspension part that violated the series’ rules was found in a post-race inspection.
In a car fielded by Cup driver Kevin Harvick and prepped by Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers, Riggs, son of former NASCAR racer Scott Riggs, took the lead just past the halfway point in the 125-lap race and wasn’t headed.
Cup driver Kyle Larson, in a car owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., finished seventh. Earnhardt and Harvick are among a group that bought the CARS Tour last winter.
Connor Zilisch, who drives for High Point-based SIlver Hare Racing in the Trans-Am Series, finished 16th. Jeremy Mayfield, a former Cup driver, and former Caraway track champ Jason York were among those who did not finish.
HITOMS FALL AT MARTINSVILLE
MARTINSVILLE – The HiToms lost both games of a doubleheader – 5-1 and 3-2 – against the Martinsville Mustangs in Coastal Plain League baseball Thursday at Martinsville.
In the opener, Kane Kepley, Austin Dearing and JD Suarez each had a hit while Jake Koonin had an RBI for High Point-Thomasville (7-13), which was outhit 6-3 and trailed 5-0 through three innings. Merritt Beeker took the complete-game loss, striking out seven in seven innings.
In the nightcap, Juan Correa had two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Will Verdung also doubled and drove in a run. But the HiToms, who outhit the Mustangs 7-3, trailed 3-0 through two innings. Ryan White took the complete-game loss, striking out eight in seven innings.
