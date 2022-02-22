RALEIGH — NC State shelled High Point University’s pitching for 17 hits and defeated the Panthers 18-3 Tuesday in nonconference baseball at Doak Field.
In four games this season, the undefeated Wolfpack has not allowed a run in the first five innings of each and has won by a combined score of 55-13. This time, they were up 15-0 before Sam Zayicek cracked a two-run homer to put HPU (0-4) on the board.
Ledford product Noah Soles went 1 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI single that opened an eight-run second and put State ahead 9-0. Wesleyan Christian standout Jacob Cozart contributed to the big inning with a sacrifice fly that drove in a run. High Point Central product DeAngelo Giles slugged a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh.
The second also included Tommy White’s two-run single, a bases-loaded walk and JT Jarrett’s three-run homer.
State starter Logan Adams, who pitched into the sixth, was the winning pitcher. HPU starter Teddy Merritt, who gave up seven runs before being lifted in the second, was the loser.
Pinch-hitter Justin Ebert drove in HPU’s last run with a groundout in the ninth
HPU returns to action on Friday when it opens a four-game weekend series against Toledo at Williard Stadium.
CAA FORMALLY ADDS N.C. A&T
RICHMOND, Va. — The Colonial Athletic Association announced Tuesday that North Carolina A&T State University has accepted an invitation to join the conference as a full member on July 1, 2022. The Aggies will also join as a member of CAA Football starting on July 1, 2023.
The Aggies depart the Big South as a full member after just one academic year but will remain a member in football for the 2022 season.
BIG SOUTH ALIGNS WITH OVC FOR FOOTBALL
CHARLOTTE — The Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference announced that they have signed a letter of intent to create an association of their football playing institutions, to begin with the 2023 NCAA Division I football season.
Schools will play all the teams in their conference for other sports and selected games against schools from the other conference.
The new model for FCS football also creates more stability for the multisport conferences. With the departure of North Carolina A&T, the Big South would have just five football playing members in 2023 — less than the six required for an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.
Details of the association’s overall structure and administration have been outlined and are expected to be finalized, along with the 2023 schedule, in the coming months.
The OVC previously announced a nonconference football scheduling agreement with the Southland Conference for 2022 and 2023.
CHA WINS AWARD
CHARLOTTE — High Point midfielder Esprit Cha was named the Big South women’s lacrosse Freshman of the Week for games played Feb. 14-20, the conference announced Tuesday.
Cha put in three goals in the Panthers’ home setback to nationally-ranked Duke. Two of the freshman’s three goals came in the second period, while her final tally pulled HPU within one at the 7:02 mark in the third quarter.
