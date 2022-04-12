IOWA CITY, IOWA — University of Iowa sophomore Jenoah McKiver, who was a standout at T. Wingate Andrews High, was named United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Track Athlete of the Week, the association announced Tuesday.
McKiver ran an NCAA-leading time of 44.74 seconds in the 400 meters at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday that ranks No. 2 in the world this year. The indoor NCAA runner-up is now the fastest Hawkeye quarter-miler ever, both indoors and outdoors.
McKiver doubled back to split a blistering 43.8-second anchor leg of Iowa’s meet-winning 4×400-meter relay that ranks third in outdoor program history and No. 5 in the NCAA this season. He is the first male Hawkeye track athlete to receive the association honor. Laulauga Tausaga, 2019 NCAA discus champion, was the last Hawkeye to earn the honor, doing it once outdoors and once indoors during the 2019 season.
McKiver is a two-time indoor All-American, finishing as runner-up in the 400 meters and 12th as a member of the 4×400-meter relay team at the NCAA Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. He is a two-time Big Ten Champion, winning the 600 meters and adding another gold medal as a member of the conference-champion 4×400-meter relay.
McKiver and the Hawkeyes return to the track this weekend in California at the Mt. Sac Relays in Ontario, the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, and the Beach Invitational in Long Beach.
HPU SPORTS WOMEN’S GOLF
CHARLOTTE — Five-time defending champion Campbell University has secured the No. 1 seed in this week’s Big South Women’s Golf Championship, scheduled Wednesday through Saturday at The Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor in Ninety Six, South Carolina. The Camels receive the No. 1 seed based on its current GolfStat national ranking of 38, the highest among the 11 Big South women’s golf programs.
USC Upstate is ranked No. 123 in the nation by GolfStat and receives the No. 2 seed. Charleston Southern is the No. 3 seed with its ranking of 151, while Gardner-Webb earns the No. 4 seed with its national ranking of 174. High Point, ranked No. 180, will be the No. 5 seed in the championship, with Longwood (192) receiving the No. 6 seed. UNC Asheville receives the No. 7 seed (No. 197), ahead of Winthrop (No. 8 — 212), Radford (No. 9 — 225) and Presbyterian College (No. 10 — 241). North Carolina A&T (unranked) rounds out the field as the No. 11 seed.
The Patriot Golf Club is hosting for the 13th time overall and will utilize a par 72, 6,297-yard layout to determine this year’s champion. The tournament begins with practice in the morning and the first round of 54-hole stroke play that runs through Friday. The top four teams advance to match play semifinals and finals on Saturday.
Championship action can be followed online via GolfStat’s “Live Scoring” feature. The 2022 champion from match play will receive the Big South’s automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals.
HORMES, BROCKAMP HONORED
CHARLOTTE — High Point University attacker Abby Hormes was named the Big South women’s lacrosse offensive player of the week and Panther midfielder Mandy Brockamp was named freshman of the week, the league announced Tuesday.
Hormes totaled 15 goals and four assists last week in a pair of conference victories. On Wednesday, she posted six goals and matched a team high with three assists in High Point’s road win at Winthrop. She followed that performance with a career-high nine goals and an assist to lead the Panthers to a win over Presbyterian College last Saturday. She also closed the week with 11 draw-control wins.
Brockamp posted two goals, seven ground balls, three draw-control wins and caused a pair of turnovers in High Point’s two conference victories last week. Her week was highlighted by a career-high six ground balls in the Panthers’ home win over Presbyterian on Saturday.
LOCAL GOLF OHLGA
HIGH POINT — Chang Galloway was the winner in the Oak Hollow Ladies Golf Association playday Tuesday.
In a format that counted the odd holes with a half handicap. Galloway carded a 27.
Coretta Bigelow was second with a 32. She was followed by Sue Hazsler (33.5), Rita Winston (34) and Karen Young (34).
